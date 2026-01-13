Google gives ‘privacy guarantee’ to iPhone users after Gemini deal with Apple

Google has issued a formal reassurance to iPhone users after announcing a major artificial intelligence partnership with Apple. In a rare joint statement, the two companies confirmed that despite Google’s Gemini models being used to enhance Siri, Apple Intelligence will continue to operate within Apple’s own systems, maintaining the company’s existing privacy framework. Apple and Google said they have entered into a multi-year collaboration in which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology.(Pexels)

The statement was published on Google’s official blog under the heading “Joint Statement” and directly addressed concerns around user data. Google said that Apple Intelligence would continue to run on Apple devices and through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, rather than shifting user data to Google-operated systems. According to the companies, this structure ensures that Apple’s privacy standards remain unchanged even as Gemini technology is integrated.

The announcement follows Apple’s confirmation that Google’s Gemini will help power a more personalised version of Siri later this year. This marks the first time Apple and Google have jointly published a statement to announce a collaboration of this scale, underlining the significance of the partnership.

In the joint statement, Apple and Google said they have entered into a multi-year collaboration in which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. These models are expected to underpin future Apple Intelligence features, including the long-awaited upgrade to Siri. Apple said it chose Google after evaluating multiple options and concluding that Gemini offered the strongest foundation for its internal AI systems.

Crucially, the companies stressed that Apple Intelligence will not function like a typical cloud-based chatbot. Instead, AI processing will continue to take place on-device where possible, with more complex tasks handled through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system. Apple has previously positioned this architecture as a way to deliver advanced AI features without storing or retaining user data.

The partnership comes after Apple introduced Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, where it unveiled features such as Notification Summaries, Writing Tools, Image Playground and Genmoji. At the same event, Apple also previewed a revamped Siri designed to understand personal context, perform actions across apps and interpret on-screen content. While most Apple Intelligence features have since rolled out, the new Siri experience has yet to reach users.

In May 2025, Apple acknowledged that the upgraded Siri was taking longer to ship than expected. The company did not give a revised launch date at the time, but reports now suggest the new Siri could arrive with iOS 26.4, which is expected to roll out publicly around April.

According to a report by CNBC, the Apple-Google agreement is a long-term deal, though neither company has disclosed financial terms or technical specifics. Under the arrangement, Apple will continue to develop its own Apple Foundation Models while relying on Gemini’s underlying capabilities and Google’s cloud infrastructure to support future improvements.

The clarification from Google appears aimed at addressing concerns that Apple users’ data could be exposed to Google’s advertising or data collection systems. By reiterating that Apple Intelligence runs on Apple-controlled infrastructure, both companies are attempting to draw a clear line between AI capability and data ownership.

As Apple prepares to roll out the next phase of its AI strategy, the partnership with Google places Gemini at the core of Siri’s future while allowing Apple to retain control over user privacy. Whether this balance satisfies regulators and users alike will become clearer once the upgraded Siri begins reaching iPhones later this year.