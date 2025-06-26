Google Handoff could finally fix the Android experience across multiple devices

Android users have long enjoyed the freedom of choice when it comes to phones, tablets, and brands. But when it comes to how these devices work together, Android still feels disconnected. That could change soon, thanks to a new feature being tested by Google. Google Handoff could finally fix the Android experience(Freepik)

A recent beta version of Google Play Services includes code hinting at a feature called Handoff. This new feature may allow users to continue apps, media, and notifications from one Android device to another. For example, watching a video on your tablet and picking it up from the same spot on your phone. Or swiping away a notification on your watch and seeing it disappear from your phone, too.

This is not a new idea. Apple’s Handoff and Continuity features already offer a smooth experience across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Samsung also has a version for Galaxy devices that lets users switch calls, share files, and connect earbuds easily. Google now seems ready to bring a similar benefit to the wider Android community.

What makes Google's approach interesting?

What makes this move important is that it may not be limited to one brand or device line. Since Handoff is being tested within Google Play Services, it could be available to all Android devices that run these core services. This would be a major step toward creating a more connected and user-friendly Android ecosystem.

There is no official word from Google yet. No release timeline has been confirmed either. But the presence of the feature in a beta version is a strong signal that work is in progress.

If and when this feature launches, it will make the daily use of multiple Android devices a lot more convenient. Right now, Android users often need to repeat actions or manage the same notifications on every device. Handoff could simplify all that.

This is especially helpful for people who use Android at home, at work, and on the go. It could improve everything from media playback to messaging, without needing third party apps or brand specific workarounds.

A better connected Android experience is long overdue. With Handoff, Google has the chance to build something truly useful for millions of users who rely on more than one device each day.