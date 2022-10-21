Google launches Android 13 (Go Edition) operating system

Google has announced the launch of Android 13 (Go Edition), a variation of the previously launched Android 13 operating system (OS). Google announced Android 13 (Go Edition) in its official blog, in which it also said that the new update focuses on 3 critical qualities: reliability, usability, and customisation.

Here's what you get with Android 13 (Go Edition):

Direct software updates: Your phone will get Play System Updates for regular and important software updates to your device. These updates are those outside of the major Android releases.

Discover feature: The release brings you the Discover feature, with which you get to see a curated list of articles and other content by swiping right from your phone's home screen.

Material You: For the first time, Material You will be available on Android Go. With this option, you can customise you device's colour scheme to coordinate with your wallpaper. A total of four colour schemes are there.

Other features: The release also brings some Key Android 13 features. These include Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences, and more.

What is Android 13? What is Android (Go Edition)?

As the name suggests, Android 13 is the thirteenth major release of the Android OS, and arrived on August 15. Within each release, there's a Go Edition, which came out in December 2017, and is for smartphones with less than 2GB RAM. At present, more than 250 million monthly active devices are powered by it, according to Google.

