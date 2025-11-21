Google launches Nano Banana Pro: 5 things to know about new image generation model

Google has announced the upgraded version of its image generation model, dubbed Nano Banana Pro. This new model is built on Google’s latest Gemini 3 Pro AI model, which helps the tool generate more accurate images at high resolution. Just a few months back, Nano Banana, backed by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, was making waves on social media with users generating retro, festive, and Bollywood-style images. Now, with the upgraded model, the Nano Banana Pro is expected to deliver even richer visuals and faster rendering, making it a more powerful image generation tool for creators or casual users.

Nano Banana Pro, Google's latest Image generation model, is built on the latest large language model, Gemini 3 Pro. This upgrade enables the tool to deliver higher-fidelity visuals. Google said, “Gemini 3 is great at understanding depth and nuance, which unlocks a world of possibilities with image editing and generation - especially with text.”

Google’s new image generation model is said to offer high‑resolution output and studio‑grade controls. As per the blog post, the tool supports 2K and 4K image resolutions, bringing an upgrade from 1024×1024 resolution. With greater creative controls, users can adjust lighting, focus, camera angles, depth of field, aspect ratios and more.

Nano Banana Pro will allow users to blend up to 14 reference images in a single scene. Therefore, users can blend several images into one image, making it look visually pleasing. In addition, it can maintain the appearance of up to 5 people consistently. Hence, character-based image generation will be seamless.

The model is also integrated with Google Search, allowing Nano Banana Pro to use real-time web data to generate data-driven visuals, infographics, flash cards, etc. Google blog also provides an example by prompting Gemini, “Create an infographic that shows how to make elaichi Chai.” It can also render accurate text directly inside images, supporting multiple languages, fonts, textures, and styles.