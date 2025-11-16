Google likely to bring an iPhone-like Contact poster feature to Android- Report

Android and iOS ecosystems are often compared among mobile users for their user experiences, features, and the level of customisation and control they offer. Most times, Google and Apple also tend to bring features similar to each other. In recent times, we have seen several Android-like customisation features coming to the latest versions of iOS. However, this time, Google may take inspiration from Apple for bringing the Contact poster-like feature to Android. Google could make sharing contact numbers easy. Know what is being planned.

Google’s version of Contact Poster is in works for Android

According to the Android Authority report, Google is working on Apple’s Contact Poster or NameDrop-like feature for Android. iPhone users benefit from this feature in sharing a person’s contact card that contains their name and contact information. This feature in the iPhone is active when two iPhones are placed close to each other, like AirDrop functionality. This makes sharing contacts faster and seamless.

Now Google has reported to bring a similar feature, which is dubbed “Gesture Exchange”. The code in the string also highlights “ContactExchangeActivity” and “ndef,” which likely stands for NFC Data Exchange Format. In Android’s version of NameDrop-like feature, users can choose which personal details to share, like photo, phone number, or email address. If they don’t want to share any personal information, they can simply opt for the “Receive Only” function.

Now, from the receiver’s end, they will also only be able to see the information the other Android users have shared. Then it will prompt users to save the details on their device as a new contact entry. As of now, Google’s version of Contact Poster is in work for Android, and may come to users in future updates.