Google Pixel 10 5G vs Pixel 10 Pro 5G: 3 Reasons why you should pick base model

Google is launching its Pixel 10 lineup in India on August 21, bringing four new flagship models, including a foldable device. As we approach the launch, the tech giant has begun teasing the Pixel 10 models by revealing their design, exclusive pre-order deals, and other details. As buyers pick their desired model among the four, many could lean towards the Pixel 10 Pro 5G models due to high-end camera sensors, a bigger battery, and faster performance. However, we believe that the standard Pixel 10 would be the real deal in 2025. Therefore, we have listed three reasons why the Pixel 10 is a smarter buy than the Pixel 10 Pro model. Google Pixel 10 5G is likely to come with a new telephoto lens, Tensor G5 chip, and other upgrades, making it a great choice among other models.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 5G vs Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Reasons to buy base model

New telephoto lens: This year, Google will reportedly bring a triple camera setup to Pixel 10, which is a major upgrade from Pixel 9’s dual camera setup. Earlier, the telephoto lens was reserved for the Pro models. Now, Pixel 10 is expected to come with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and finally a 10.8MP telephoto lens. If true, we can say that this year there will be no major differences between the base and Pro models apart from the size and battery life. Tensor G5 chip: All Pixel 10 models are expected to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, including the base model. This year, the tensor chip is reportedly made by TSMC’s 3nm process, instead of Samsung, which could come as a major boost in performance. Therefore, in terms of performance, the Pixel 10 could offer a similar experience to the Pixel 10 Pro model. Cost-effective: Since the Pixel 10 is the base model, it will be priced significantly less than the Pixel 10 Pro models. In India, the Pixel 10 could be priced at around Rs. 80000. Therefore, at a lower price, buyers will get a promising camera setup with telephoto functionalities and the same Tensor G5 chip as the Pro model, making the Pixel 10 a promising upgrade over the predecessor, and a smartphone among the Pixel 10 lineup.

Now, as the new Pixel models are launching next month, we will have a clearer understanding of the smartphone features and pricing, enabling smartphone buyers to make a smart pick among the four models.