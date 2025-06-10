Google Pixel 10 could get a big display upgrade thanks to this old Pixel 4 tech: Report

Google Pixel 10 series is expected to revive the Ambient EQ feature that first debuted on a Pixel phone with the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL, Android Authority has reported. For those uninitiated, it is basically a feature that lets the Pixel 4 adjust the white balance on its display according to your environment (light). Yes, this is similar to how Apple does it with True Tone. This was made possible using dedicated hardware on the Pixel 4. Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alternatives.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

But, Google decided to skip it altogether for the Pixel 5, and since then, until the Pixel 9, no other Pixel mobile phone has had it. One exception that exists is the Pixel Tablet, which debuted the feature under a different name called ‘Adaptive Tone.’

Here's what we know about the feature so far

The report, citing a source, states that Google is going to be bringing this feature back to the Pixel lineup with the Pixel 10 series, and it could be renamed to Adaptive Tone, like on the Pixel Tablet. Google says that it can dynamically adapt the display to warmer or cooler tones based on your ambient lighting. This will reportedly be facilitated by a new ambient light and colour sensor, the AMS TMD3743, and will notably be present on all non-foldable Pixel 10 devices, Android Authority says.

Our take: We feel that having dedicated hardware to handle the white balance of the display could be an interesting addition, especially considering how important it is for reducing eye strain and making colours look better according to your lighting conditions. This should help with the overall viewing experience.

When is the Pixel 10 expected to launch?

The Google Pixel launch is not going to be too far away. Last year, we got the Pixel 9 series in August, which was Google's new release schedule. And this year, more or less, it is expected to be the same, as per reports. Google is also expected to release Android 16 in full stable capacity. As per a new exposé by Android developers, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to expect the Pixel 10 series to follow soon after, sometime in August.

As for what to expect, leaks and renders suggest the Pixel 10 series could resemble last year's Pixel 9's design aesthetic. However, with the base Pixel 10, Google could be looking at bringing several upgrades, including finally adding a telephoto camera to the vanilla model.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More