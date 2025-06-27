Google Pixel 10 launch on August 10: Full specs and features revealed

Google is set to launch its Pixel 10 series in just two months, with detailed specifications of the device now available online. Reports suggest that while the Pixel 10 will gain some features, it may also miss out on others seen in previous models. The upcoming phone will carry several design and hardware elements from its predecessor, the Pixel 9, but it will introduce upgrades in key areas such as battery capacity, processing power, and charging speeds. Google Pixel 10 full specifications have surfaced online ahead of the August launch.(Google)

Google Pixel 10: Full Specs (Leaked)

According to the Android Headlines report, the Pixel 10 will keep the 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate found on the Pixel 9. The screen will still use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. However, the brightness will see an increase, with the high brightness mode rising from 1800 nits to 2000 nits and peak brightness going from 2700 nits to 3000 nits.

Under the hood, the upcoming handset will feature Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, built using TSMC’s 3nm process technology. It will come with 12GB of RAM and storage options of either 128GB or 256GB. The battery will also grow slightly in size to 4,970mAh, about 5 percent larger than the Pixel 9’s battery. Charging support will improve with 29W wired charging and 15W wireless charging using the Qi2 standard.

Google Pixel 10: Camera Upgrades and Missing Features

Camera specifications show some changes as well. Google is likely to add a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens to the Pixel 10, a feature borrowed from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. At the same time, the main and ultrawide cameras are also likely to be scaled down. The primary camera is expected to feature a 48MP sensor similar to the Pixel 9a, while the ultrawide sensor will drop to 12MP from the 48MP sensor on the Pixel 9.

The Google Pixel 10 may also miss out on a vapour chamber cooling system and will not support WiFi 7, a feature that was present on the Pixel 9. The Pixel 10 series is scheduled for an official unveiling on August 20, with sales likely to start by August 28. The upcoming lineup will reportedly include four variants: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.