Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Design renders and colour variants tipped ahead of launch

Google Pixel 10 5G series launch is just a few weeks away, and the tech giant has already started to tease the products. As the anticipation surrounding the new Pixel models grows, tipsters have been quick to leak crucial information about the devices. Recently, we came across the Pixel 10 5G and Pixel 10 Pro 5G models' design renders and colourways. This time, we get a glimpse at the foldable model, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G design render and expected colour options. While the design of the foldable looks similar to the predecessor, there are a few minor changes, and Google will likely offer two colours in sync with the Pixel 10 Pro models. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G may follow a similar design language as its predecessor, but it may come in two new colour options.(Google )

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G design and colour options

According to the Android Headline report, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G is expected to come in two colour options: Jade and Moonstone. This year, Google may not bring the Obsidian (Black) or Porcelain (White) colours as last year. These new colours are also available for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL models. The Jade colour has a pistachio green shade mixed with soft gold, whereas the Moonstone is more on the metallic blue side.

Alongside the colour options, the Google foldable is expected to get a slightly bigger cover display of 6.4 inches from 6.3 inches. This smaller change is expected to be due to slimmer bezels and hinge. Apart from these changes, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may retain a similar design to its predecessor.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Specifications and features ( expected)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, which is likely to be built with the TSMC N3E process. The foldable is expected to get 8% larger battery with 5015mAh. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup that could include a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the cover and main screen, it is expected to feature a 10MP front-facing camera.

Another crucial upgrade we expect this year is the IP68 rating for dust and water protection. If true, then it will be the first foldable phone with a higher water protection rating. Now, we simply have to wait a few more days to confirm what Google has in store for buyers.