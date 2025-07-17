Google Pixel 10 series confirmed to launch on August 20: Here’s what to expect

Google has officially confirmed that its annual hardware event, Made by Google, will take place on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The event will be held in New York City, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its flagship Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This year's event will mark a slight shift in timing compared to previous years, with the announcement now scheduled for closer to Apple's anticipated iPhone 17 series launch in September. Google will launch the Pixel 10 series and other devices at its Made By Google event on August 20, 2025.(Google)

Made by Google 2025: Event Timeline and Where to Watch the Livestream

Google has confirmed in a media invite that the Pixel 10 launch event is scheduled for August 20, 2025. The in-person event will begin at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST) in New York City. Viewers can watch the livestream on Google’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.

Pixel 10 Series Launch and What to Expect

The Google Pixel 10 series will take centre stage during the launch event. Google is planning to reveal multiple models, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The focus appears to be on internal improvements rather than major design changes. Key among these upgrades is the introduction of the Tensor G5 chip, which represents a shift from Samsung to TSMC as the chip manufacturer. This change could improve the devices’ power efficiency and heat management.

Alongside the hardware, Google will launch the Pixel 10 phones with the latest version of its Android operating system, Android 16 QPR1. This version will include enhancements to the user interface using the Material 3 Expressive design framework. It will also expand the use of generative AI features across the system, particularly within Google Assistant and productivity tools.

Google Pixel Watch 4 (Expected)

In addition to the smartphones, Google is expected to introduce new wearable devices. The Pixel Watch 4 will likely be offered in two sizes for the first time, responding to previous feedback about size options. The new watch models may bring improvements in battery life, fitness tracking capabilities, and stronger integration with Fitbit services.

Google Pixel Buds 2a (Expected)

Google may also unveil the Pixel Buds 2a, which could serve as a more affordable alternative to its current premium wireless earbuds. The company is expected to refresh its charging accessories as well and is likely to introduce new AI-driven features that work across its device lineup.

In short, by holding the event in late August, Google aims to capture early consumer interest ahead of the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 17 series launch, which may position its new devices to lead the conversation in the second half of 2025.