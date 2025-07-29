Google Pixel 10 series, Vivo V60, Lava Agni 4, and more: Smartphones set to launch in August 2025

August 2025 is set to bring a fresh wave of smartphone launches as several major brands are preparing to introduce their new devices across different price segments. Following a busy July that saw releases from Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, Vivo, and OPPO, the upcoming month promises to keep the momentum going forward with offerings from Google, Motorola, Vivo, OPPO, and Lava. Let’s take a look at what’s coming in the coming weeks. From Google Pixel 10 series to OPPO K13 Turbo series, here’s what to expect in August 2025. (Pexels)

1. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch

Google will unveil its Pixel 10 series on August 20. This lineup will include four models: the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each model will run on Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset. The base Pixel 10 will feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP periscope lens with 5x zoom, paired with a 6.3-inch OLED screen and 12GB RAM. It is expected to house a 4,970mAh battery and may come with Android 16 preinstalled.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

On the other hand, the Pro versions will offer upgrades such as 16GB RAM and a triple camera system with 50MP, 48MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide sensors. The Google Pro XL will have a larger display size, and the Google Pro Fold adds an outer 6.4-inch screen, IP68 certification, and supports both wired and wireless charging. Prices are expected to start at Rs. 79,999 for the base model and rise to Rs. 1,79,999 for the foldable variant.

Motorola G86 Power

Motorola is set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G86 Power 5G, on July 30. The device is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 6,720mAh battery. For optics, the device will include a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the rear, and for selfies and video calling, it will include a 32MP camera on the front. The handset will carry IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD 810H certification.

Also read: iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

Vivo V60 and Vivo T4R

Vivo is preparing to release the Vivo V60 5G on August 12 in India, which appears to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30, which was recently launched in China. The device will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. For photography, the vivo V60 will include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3X periscope telephoto lens. The price of the device is expected to be somewhere in the range of Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 40,000.

On the other hand, the Vivo T4R is set to launch in India on July 31 with sales beginning in August. It will feature a quad-curved design, a punch-hole AMOLED display, and is likely to be powered by the Dimensity 7400 chipset. The device carries an IP68/IP69 rating and dual rear cameras. Its price range is expected to be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and K13 Turbo Pro

OPPO is preparing to unveil the OPPO K13 Turbo and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro in India in early August. The standard variant, OPPO K13 Turbo, will be powered by the Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro variant will upgrade to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. Both models will offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, a flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP main camera with a 16MP selfie shooter. They will also house a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and are likely to feature an internal fan for thermal management. The devices are expected to start at between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Lava Agni 4 Launch

Lava is planning to launch its flagship device, the Lava Agni 4, in India around the second week of August. The device reportedly features a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery. The design appears to have flat edges and a dual-camera setup, which might replace the mini AMOLED screen found in its predecessor. The upcoming device is expected to be priced around Rs. 25,000.