Google Pixel 10a covers: 4 official options on Flipkart if you want style and protection

The Google Pixel 10a was launched in February this year, bringing Google's latest A-series smartphone with a new design and upgraded hardware. If you have picked up the Pixel 10a, a good case can help keep the phone protected from everyday scratches, bumps and those messy accidental drops. Google has an official case for the smartphone and it is available on Flipkart in four colour options. Made using silicone and polycarbonate, the case is designed specifically for the Pixel 10a and keeps its camera and buttons easily accessible. Here are the four colour options you can consider.

Protect your brand-new Pixel 10a with these cases. (Google)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The Berry variant is the most colourful option of the four and gives the Pixel 10a a more noticeable look without making the case feel too flashy. It uses a silicone exterior with a polycarbonate shell and is designed specifically for the Pixel 10a, including cutouts around the camera, buttons and ports. Google says the case has gone through hundreds of hours of drop testing, so it should handle the usual bumps and accidental falls. It also contains at least 36% recycled plastic and weighs 32.6 grams. If you want a case that adds some colour while retaining Google's clean design, Berry is the pick to consider.

Specifications Material Silicone + polycarbonate Weight 32.6g Colour Berry Protection Drop-tested Recycled content At least 36% Reasons to Buy Distinctive Berry finish Made specifically for Pixel 10a Drop-tested construction Reasons to Avoid May not appeal to buyers looking for a subtle, neutral case

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Obsidian is the most understated option in Google's Pixel 10a case lineup and should work well for buyers who prefer a classic dark finish. The case combines a silicone exterior with a polycarbonate shell and has been designed around the phone's exact dimensions. It keeps the camera, buttons and ports accessible while adding protection against everyday drops and bumps. At 32.6 grams, it also avoids adding too much weight to the handset. Google says the case has been drop tested for hundreds of hours and includes at least 36% recycled plastic. For anyone who wants a simple case that blends into the Pixel 10a rather than changing its appearance too much, Obsidian is the safest choice.

Specifications Material Silicone + polycarbonate Weight 32.6g Colour Obsidian Protection Drop-tested Recycled content At least 36% Reasons to Buy Clean, understated design Easy to pair with the phone Designed specifically for Pixel 10a Reasons to Avoid The dark finish may feel too plain for some buyers

The Lavender version adds a softer splash of colour to the Pixel 10a and is a good middle ground for buyers who want something different from the usual black or transparent case. Like the other variants, it uses silicone and polycarbonate and is shaped specifically around the Pixel 10a. The case has precise openings for the phone's camera, buttons and ports, while Google's drop testing is intended to provide protection against everyday accidents. It weighs 32.6 grams and contains at least 36% recycled plastic. The Lavender finish is perhaps the best choice if you want the case to be part of the phone's overall look rather than simply serving as a protective layer.

Specifications Material Silicone + polycarbonate Weight 32.6g Colour Lavender Protection Drop-tested Recycled content At least 36% Reasons to Buy Soft, distinctive colour Slim and lightweight design Made specifically for Pixel 10a Reasons to Avoid Light colour may show dirt more easily over time

Fog is the most neutral of the lighter colour options, giving the Pixel 10a a clean and minimal appearance. The case uses a silicone exterior and polycarbonate shell and follows the phone's design closely, including the camera area and button placement. It weighs 32.6 grams and contains at least 36% recycled plastic. Google has also subjected the case to hundreds of hours of drop testing, which should offer some reassurance against everyday knocks and accidental falls. The muted Fog finish makes it a good option for buyers who find Obsidian too dark but Berry and Lavender a little too colourful.

Specifications Material Silicone + polycarbonate Weight 32.6g Colour Fog Protection Drop-tested Recycled content At least 36% Reasons to Buy Minimal, neutral finish Lightweight construction Designed specifically for Pixel 10a Reasons to Avoid Light finish can be harder to keep looking clean

Are official Google cases for the Pixel 10a worth buying?

Google’s official Pixel 10a cases offer a precise fit, raised edges for added protection and easy access to buttons and ports. They are worth considering if you prioritise reliable protection, a clean design and seamless compatibility.

How protective are the official Pixel 10a cases?

The cases are designed to protect the Pixel 10a from everyday bumps, scratches and minor drops. However, they are not rugged cases, so users who frequently drop their phones may want stronger, reinforced protection.

Do official Pixel 10a cases affect wireless charging?

Google’s official cases are designed to work with the phone’s charging features without requiring removal. Their slim construction also helps retain the Pixel 10a’s original feel, although charging performance can vary depending on the wireless charger used.

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FAQs Are these cases compatible with the Google Pixel 10a? Yes, all four cases are designed specifically for the Google Pixel 10a.

How many colour options are available? The official Pixel 10a case is available in four colours: Berry, Obsidian, Lavender and Fog.

What material are the Pixel 10a cases made of? The cases use a combination of silicone and polycarbonate for protection and durability.

Do these cases add much weight to the Pixel 10a? No. Each case weighs around 32.6 grams, so it adds relatively little weight to the phone.

Which Pixel 10a case colour should you choose? It depends on your preference. Berry and Lavender are more colourful, while Obsidian and Fog offer a more understated look.

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