Google Pixel 11 series: Everything we know so far ahead of the August 12 launch

Google has already confirmed that its next Made by Google event will take place on August 12, and the Pixel 11 series is expected to be the star of the show. While the company has remained tight lipped about the new phones, a steady stream of leaks from reliable sources has revealed plenty about what could be coming.

Google's next flagship phones are almost here. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

From a new Tensor processor and AI features to camera improvements and possible colour options, here is everything we know so far about the Pixel 11.

Launch date and expected models

Google is widely expected to unveil four smartphones during its August 12 event. These include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. If previous launches are anything to go by, pre orders should begin shortly after the announcement, with sales expected later in August.

Tensor G6 and Android 17

One of the biggest upgrades is expected to be the new Tensor G6 processor. According to multiple reports, the chip will be built on 2nm fabrication process and may offer improved AI performance, better power efficiency and smoother everyday use.

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The Pixel 11 series is also expected to debut with Android 17 out of the box. Google is likely to introduce new Gemini powered AI tools for writing, photo editing, voice assistance and productivity. Some leaks also suggest AI powered video editing features could make their way to the new phones.

Camera upgrades

Google has built a strong reputation for smartphone photography, and the Pixel 11 is expected to continue that trend. While the camera hardware may not see a major overhaul, leaks suggest Google will improve image processing, low light photography and video recording. New AI based editing tools and enhanced video features are also expected, allowing users to make more advanced edits directly on the device.

Familiar design with subtle changes

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{{^usCountry}} If the leaks are accurate, the Pixel 11 will look very similar to its predecessor. Google is expected to retain the signature horizontal camera bar while making small refinements, including slimmer bezels, updated materials and new colour options. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the leaks are accurate, the Pixel 11 will look very similar to its predecessor. Google is expected to retain the signature horizontal camera bar while making small refinements, including slimmer bezels, updated materials and new colour options. {{/usCountry}}

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Reports have also hinted at a possible feature called Pixel Glow, which could offer a new way of displaying notifications. However, nothing is official about this feature.

Storage, battery and pricing

Another rumour suggests Google may finally increase the base storage to 256GB, replacing the 128GB variant. If true, this would be a welcome upgrade for users who capture lots of photos and videos or rely on AI features that require more storage.

Battery sizes are expected to remain similar to the current generation, although the more efficient Tensor G6 chip could help improve battery life. Faster charging is also rumoured for the Pro models.

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Pricing remains uncertain, but reports suggest Google could keep prices close to the current Pixel lineup, with only minor increases for some models. Given the recent trend of price hikes across the smartphone industry, expect the Pixel 11 lineup to cost more than the current generation.

What to expect

Based on everything leaked so far, the Pixel 11 looks more like a refined upgrade than a complete redesign. Google appears to be focusing on better AI experiences, improved cameras, longer battery life and more storage instead of introducing dramatic hardware changes.

As always, these details are based on leaks and rumours, so the final specifications may differ. We will know exactly what Google has planned when the Pixel 11 series is officially announced on August 12.

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