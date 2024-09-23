Google Pixel 9 at 65,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 reminds us why we shouldn't buy Pixels at launch

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2024 sale, the Google Pixel 9 will be available for approximately ₹65,000. This represents a significant price drop from its launch price of ₹79,999—offering savings of around ₹15,000. This raises an important question: should you even bother buying a Pixel phone at launch? Well, we’ve seen similar trends in the past, and this situation is no exception. Here, let’s check how Google’s phones have been discounted previously, tell you about the Pixel 9’s ₹65,000 price point, and whether this deal is truly worth your attention, especially alongside other Pixel offers this festive season. Google Pixel 9 was launched in August for ₹ 79,999 for the 256GB model.(Google)

Google Pixel 9 at ₹ 65,000: Breakdown of the Deal

Upon opening the Flipkart app, you’ll see a banner for the Pixel 9 Big Billion Days sale offer in the mobile section—indicating that the Pixel 9 will be available for ₹65,000. Currently, the device is priced at ₹79,999 in India for the 256GB variant. However, it’s likely that this price will drop further during the sale, as Flipkart may offer additional exchange discounts and bank offers to bring the final price closer to ₹65,000. Therefore, don't assume the advertised price is the final amount; it’s inclusive of these offers. Unless you have an eligible phone to exchange or a supported credit card, the actual sale price could be nearer to ₹70,000-75,000.

Is the Pixel 9 Worth It at Around ₹ 65,000?

Overall, the Pixel 9 could be an attractive option at ₹65,000. However, before deciding to purchase, keep in mind that while the Tensor G4 chip offers improved thermal performance and resolves previous signal reception issues, it does not match the speed of its Snapdragon counterparts. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, found in devices like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14, delivers superior performance, particularly for gaming. If high-end gaming is your primary interest, the Pixel 9 may not be the best choice.

However, if you prioritise a reliable camera experience that excels at photography, boosted by AI features like the "Add Me" feature, and want a pure Android experience with excellent haptics, the Pixel 9 is a strong contender. As a Google device, it will receive Android 15 first and boasts seven years of software support, ensuring you won’t have to worry about updates for a long time.

Google Phones Typically See Price Reductions Shortly After Launch

Consider the example of the Google Pixel 8a, which launched at ₹52,999 in May. Just three months later, it’s available for around ₹44,000 (as of September 23) on Flipkart, and even less when combined with bank offers—a reduction of nearly ₹10,000 from its original price. Similarly, last year, the Pixel 8 launched at ₹75,999, and this year it will be available for about ₹32,000 during the Big Billion Days sale—less than half its original price. This trend serves as a reminder that Pixel devices consistently decrease in price, making it less advantageous to purchase them at launch.

Even the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which debuted at ₹1,24,999 last month, is expected to be available for roughly ₹1,01,000, leaving those who bought it at launch feeling rather short-changed.