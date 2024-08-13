Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9: Price, camera, performance and more compared – Is ‘Pro’ worth Rs. 30,000 more?

Google Pixel 9 series featuring the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are now official, bringing good news for compact phone enthusiasts, as both the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 feature 6.3-inch displays and offer little to no trade-offs compared to the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro XL, despite being comparatively smaller and more comfortable in hand. Here, let’s compare both the 6.3-inch Google devices and see which one may be the better pick for you, especially considering the major price difference. Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 -- both feature a 6.3-inch OLED display.(Google)

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL launched in India, price starts at Rs. 1.09 lakh, featuring 16GB RAM, 8K video & more

Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Pro: Price in India, Colours

Google Pixel 9 costs ₹79,999 in India for the base model, while the Pixel 9 Pro is significantly more expensive, coming in at ₹1,09,999. This is a price difference of ₹30,000, and it may not make sense for many people to opt for the more expensive model unless they want some of the features discussed later in this comparison.

In terms of colours, the Pixel 9 is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony, while the Pixel 9 Pro is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz.

Also Read: Google Pixel 8 made in India units ready for roll out - Here’s everything you need to know

Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Pro: Performance, Battery, and Display

Performance is an area where both models don’t differ substantially, as both feature the latest Tensor G4 chipset, Google’s fourth attempt at creating an in-house chipset. Both also include the Titan M2 security coprocessor for added security benefits.

However, when it comes to RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro has 16GB, while the Pixel 9 has 12GB. Compared to their predecessors, this is a significant jump, as the Pixel 8 Pro came with 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 8 had 8GB. There is also a difference in storage variants: the Pixel 9 is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the Pixel 9 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. So, if you need more than 256GB of onboard storage, the Pixel 9 Pro is the only option.

Regarding the displays, both feature 6.3-inch OLED panels but differ significantly. The Pixel 9 has a non-LTPO ‘Actua’ panel that goes from 60-120Hz, with a 1080x2424 resolution. It supports up to 1,800 nits HDR and 2,700 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro has a ‘Super Actua’ LTPO display that can go from 1Hz to 120Hz. It offers a 1280x2857 resolution and 2,000 nits HDR and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Moving on to the battery, both models sport a 4,700 mAh battery that can be topped up to 55% in 30 minutes using the 45W Google Charger, which is sold separately. Both also support fast wireless charging and reverse power sharing.

Also Read: Microsoft is shutting down this iconic Windows design app: Here’s why

Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Pro: Camera

Camera is where Google has differentiated the most between the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro. The former comes with a dual-camera setup, while the latter has a triple-camera setup. The Pixel 9 features a 50MP wide shooter with an f/1.68 aperture and an 82-degree FOV, and a 48MP ultra-wide shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and a 123-degree field of view.

Pixel 9 Pro shares the same two sensors but adds a third 48MP 5x telephoto camera that can zoom up to 30x using Pixel Super Res Zoom. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro includes a multi-zone laser detect autofocus system, while the Pixel 9 has a single-zone laser autofocus system.

For selfies, the Pixel 9 has a 10.5MP sensor from last year, while the Pixel 9 Pro features a brand-new 42MP shooter.

Pixel 9 also misses out on Pro Controls and a high-res 50MP mode that the Pixel 9 Pro offers. Moreover, unlike the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 can’t do 8K videos using Video Boost, nor does it include other Video Boost features like Night Sight Video and Super Res Zoom Video.

Also Read: OnePlus Independence Day sale announced: Best time to buy Nord 4, OnePlus 12, Nord CE 4 and more

Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Pro: Which Model Should You Buy?

If you’ve made it this far, you’ll know that the Pixel 9 only has a few shortcomings compared to the Pixel 9 Pro, and realistically, some buyers may not even care, as the core experience remains the same thanks to the Tensor G4 and the wide and ultra-wide cameras. But if you are one of those who needs the best possible camera setup in tandem with the best screen, then it’s worth splurging ₹30,000 more on the Pixel 9 Pro. But for most people, the Pixel 9 will be the better choice.