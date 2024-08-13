Google Pixel 9 launch is here, but my heart still belongs to the Nexus era

I still remember the first time I unboxed and used my Google Nexus 5 back in 2014. I had upgraded from the Sony Xperia ZR, and I was immediately impressed by how fluid the Nexus 5 was. Not just that, I was smitten by its design—thanks to the minimalist rubbery polycarbonate back, clean lines, and small bezels. To this day, the Nexus 5 has been my favourite device, and it sparked my love for Google phones at large. Soon after, I bought the Nexus 5X, and then Google decided to deviate from its strategy and launch the Pixel lineup. I bought that too—the original Pixel—and I remember how good the camera was. People who had the iPhone 6S back then were shocked to see the image quality I could get from the Pixel; it was that good. Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is launching on August 14 in India.(Google)

This continued as I kept buying new Google phones—Pixel 3, Pixel 4 (I had to buy an imported unit), Pixel 4a, and even the Pixel 4XL. I also briefly experienced the Pixel 6a for a while, but I decided to sell it off because I simply couldn’t get over the abysmal cellular reception it had, not to mention the thermal performance in peak Indian summers. Now, as the Pixel 9 series launches today, I have a few thoughts about how the Pixel series has evolved over the years and what Google could bring back from the Nexus series, especially for its budget models.

Do You Need an Expensive Device to Have a Good Experience?

Over the years, we have seen smartphone makers pack the latest bells and whistles into their smartphones, leading to a steep cost increase. The Pixel 9 series, too, is expected to feature a price increase this year, which makes me wonder: Do you really need to spend top dollar to get a good experience? Looking back at the Nexus 5, you got the latest Snapdragon 800 chipset, a fantastic 1080p display, the latest Android KitKat, and a decent 8MP camera for just ₹29,990 or $349. This was a lot of phone for the price. Since then, we have seen a slew of ‘flagship killers’ hit the market, like the OnePlus One and POCO F1, but over time, it has become increasingly difficult to find such capable phones priced aggressively.

Yes, the build quality has improved over time, but creating a good experience is more about choice. You do have the Google Pixel A lineup, but it hasn’t captivated me like any of the Nexus phones did—they are just missing the magic. That being said, I recently experienced the Pixel 8a, and I believe Google has now stepped in the right direction, but the Indian pricing strategy still leaves me scratching my head. Another honourable mention is the Nothing Phone (2); it too does a phenomenal job when it comes to attention to detail and providing a solid experience for the money you pay.

So, it is about the choices that OEMs make, and it is important to understand that providing a good experience isn’t always about making flagship, top-end products priced over a lakh.

That Said, I’m Excited for the Pixel 9 Pro Because It Could Be the Most Mature Pixel in Years

The last time I was this excited for a Pixel device was back in 2019 when the Google Pixel 4 series came out. From the leaks we have seen so far, and what Google has shown, the Pixel 9 lineup is shaping up to be well-rounded, and it may finally satisfy the flagship itch that many still scratch with the top-end Samsung Galaxy devices. The smaller Pixel 9 Pro, in particular, is the model I’m most excited about, thanks to Google’s Apple-like strategy of bringing top-end hardware to a smaller device. Yes, it is not going to be as compact as the 6” Pixel 5, but at a rumoured 6.3” with small bezels, it should be a handy device with a top-end camera system. Moreover, based on Google’s official images, it will have flat sides, which should offer more grip.

Google is also expected to address many major gripes that Pixel users have had since the Pixel 6 launched with the first Tensor chipset—with the Tensor G4 for the Pixel 9 lineup. Hopefully, Google will address the widespread signal issues and maintain optimal thermals with it. That said, a lot of these issues were already addressed with the Tensor G3, and during my experience with the Pixel 8a, I did not feel that the phone was getting hot or losing 5G connectivity, even in peak Indian summer. So, this gives me high expectations for the Pixel 9 devices.

Plus, I’m also a big fan of the mature industrial design that Google has adopted this time around, with the flat edges and the sharp camera module. It reminds me of the Nexus 6P’s polarising design, and I’m all for it.

What Would Be My Ideal Google Pixel Device?

While we are yet to get the Pixel 9 devices in our hands, I can imagine how the Pixel 9 Pro would feel in-hand, with its sharp edges and minimalist design. However, as premium as metal-and-glass sandwich devices are, I still can’t get over how carefree one can be with polycarbonate-backed phones. Again, while this might sound like a far-fetched dream for a potential Pixel 9a, I would love for Google to bring back the vibrant, Nexus 5-like rubbery back that is soft to the touch, in a design reminiscent of the Pixel 9 Pro. Can you imagine a Pixel Pro in soft pastel colours, with a rubbery back, a decent set of cameras (give us a telephoto instead of an ultrawide), IP68 protection, and the same clean Pixel software based on Android 15—all for around ₹40,000 to ₹45,000? I sure can, and it may just be my dream phone.

Has Google Been Successful With the Pixel Phones?

Compared to most major Android manufacturers, Google’s market share is still relatively small. However, over the years, the brand has managed to captivate interest with some of its Pixel models. Whether it was the original Pixel with unlimited Google Photos storage at original quality, the Panda Pixel 2 XL with its black and white colour scheme and orange power button, the Pixel 4 XL with its Soli radar and secure face unlock, or even the Pixel 8 Pro with its class-leading AI features in the Android space—each Pixel model has had something unique or has stood out in the market. Despite this, Google has yet to dominate the flagship market based on market share numbers.

However, things are looking up for Google, at least in the US market. According to IDC, Google Pixel’s market share grew to 4.6% in 2023, marking a significant increase from previous years. Now, with Google going all-in with the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, there’s hope that it will capture more of the premium market currently dominated by Samsung and Apple.

In India, according to Statista, Google’s market share stood at 3.1% for 2023/24. But now that Google is focusing more on the Indian market—launching the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, bringing Pixel 9 phones to offline stores, and even starting local production of Pixel 8 phones—things are bound to improve for the US tech giant.