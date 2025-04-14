Google Pixel Watch 4 renders leaked: Here’s what it could reportedly look like

Believe it or not, Google has already made three Pixel Watches. That’s three generations of Pixel smartwatches. And now, later this year, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 4, likely alongside the Pixel 10 smartphones. The alleged Pixel Watch 4.(OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

While the launch is still a few months away, a new report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with OnLeaks has given us our first alleged look at the Pixel Watch 4's design.

According to the report, the Pixel Watch 4 will retain the same design DNA as its predecessors. So far, most Pixel Watches have shared a consistent look, a circular form with a curved display, and based on these new leaks, that trend appears to be continuing.

Pixel Watch 4: Details Allegedly Revealed

91Mobiles notes that while the overall design remains similar, the bezels around the display do look slightly slimmer.

Interestingly, the Pixel Watch 4 may ditch the four pins on the back, which could indicate a change in how the watch charges, possibly a new charging mechanism compared to the Pixel Watch 3 and previous models.

The leaked renders also show two new buttons, placed across the speaker grille. At this point, it's unclear what specific functions these buttons will serve.

As for the rest of the watch, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be slightly thicker than the previous generation, measuring in at 14.3mm versus the 12.3mm thickness of its predecessor. This increase in size might allow for a larger battery.

Two Sizes Expected, Like The Pixel Watch 3

Just like the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 4 is rumoured to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. It remains to be seen which colours Google will launch the watch in, though the leaked renders showcase a black model. We're also yet to find out what new specifications Google might bring to the table, especially compared to the Pixel Watch 3, which is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

