Google Play introduces UPI Autopay option in India: Report

Search engine giant Google has said that it is introducing UPI Autopay as an option for payments of subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India, according to a report by TechCrunch on Tuesday.

The UPI Autopay was introduced by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) back in July 2020. This feature allows customers to enable e-mandate using any UPI apps for recurring payments.

According to the TechCrunch report on Tuesday, users will have to select the "Pay with UPI" option after choosing a subscription plan using the Google Play Billing to use UPI for recurring payments, the report said.

The UPI Autopay option is available alongside the existing payment options including debit cards, credit cards and net banking among others, the report added. The feature will help in setting up subscriptions.

Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail and Payments Activation for India, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand said in a statement that with the introduction of UPI Autopay, Google “aims to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access the helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.”

“We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently," Agarwal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON