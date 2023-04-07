Google Play Store updates policy to make app data removal easier

Google is introducing a new policy for app developers to provide more transparency and control over the data users share with apps. Developers must provide users with the option to delete their accounts and data both online and within the app under this policy. Google Play Store

Currently, the PlayStore's data safety section only allows developers to declare that you can request data deletion. However, the new policy mandates apps that allow account creation (from within the app) to give access to request account deletion. According to the new policy, the deletion option should be easily accessible both within the app and outside of it, such as on the web, so that the user can request to delete the account and data without having to reinstall the app.

When a user requests to delete an account from an app, the app must also delete all data associated with that account, according to the new policy. Users who do not want to delete their entire account can choose to delete only specific data, such as activity history, photos, and videos, where applicable.

Google has also requested that developers include web links to resources where users can request data and account deletion.

Google will implement the new account data policies beginning in early 2024. Developers have until December 7 to respond to new data deletion questions in their app's data protection form. Extensions can be requested by developers via the Pay Console.

Non-compliant apps, however, may be removed from Google Play after May 31, 2024. Following that, in early 2024, the new guidelines will be available in the app's Google Play store listing. This includes a new data deletion area in the Data Safety section as well as a refreshed data deletion badge.

