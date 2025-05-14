Google rolls out Material 3 Expressive design update for Android 16 and Wear OS 6

Google has officially revealed its latest design update, Material 3 Expressive, during a special Android event held just before the I/O 2025 conference. This marks a significant milestone in the platform’s evolution and offers enhanced user customisation, smoother transitions, and improved interaction across Android devices and Wear OS smartwatches. Google has introduced a Material 3 Expressive design update for Android 16 and Wear OS 6.(Google)

Material 3 Expressive: Key Features

The main highlight of Material 3 Expressive is its focus on fluid, dynamic animations designed to improve user engagement during daily interactions. For example, when users dismiss notifications, nearby alerts subtly react, accompanied by a satisfying haptic feedback. The background of the notification shade also receives a blur effect, which will allow users to maintain focus while keeping track of important activities in the background.

Material 3 Expressive also brings more consistent feedback across the system. Whether it’s dismissing recent apps, adjusting the volume slider, or interacting with the notification shade, the visual and tangible responses are now integrated into various system elements for a more seamless experience.

Additionally, the update offers greater customisation options. Users can now pin more actions, such as Flashlight or Do Not Disturb, directly in a compact view for quicker access. Another notable addition is Live Updates, which delivers real-time progress notifications from apps like Uber Eats. These updates appear prominently on the lock screen and in the notification shade, which may help users track deliveries or rides without needing to sift through multiple notifications.

Furthermore, Google’s core apps, such as Google Photos and Gmail, will also benefit from Material 3 Expressive. These apps will adopt consistent visual styles that match the user’s system theme, which will create a unified interface across the device.

Material 3 Expressive on Wear OS

Material 3 Expressive is also being extended to Wear OS, specifically tailored to fit the circular displays of smartwatches. The design of UI elements, such as the pin pad and media controls, now incorporates responsive motion. Watch faces selected by the user will be applied across the entire system for a consistent look, while new glanceable buttons make interactions more accessible. Additionally, Wear OS 6 promises up to 10 percent more battery life due to further system optimisation.

Material 3 Expressive: Availability

Material 3 Expressive will be available with Android 16 and Wear OS 6 later this year, initially rolling out on Pixel devices. Google is also working with partners to bring these improvements to other devices running the latest software updates.