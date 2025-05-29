Google Store now live in India: Buy Pixel phones directly from official website

The Google Store is now officially live in India. Indian buyers can now purchase Pixel devices directly from the official Google Store at store.google.com. Google will offer Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and official accessories, all available with various payment options including UPI. Google has also expanded its same-day repair capabilities at over 20 service centres across India, including three Google Exclusive Service Centres.

The company aims to make Pixel devices more accessible in India while enhancing the aftersales experience.

“India remains a key market for Pixel. The launch of direct online purchases on the Google Store is a pivotal step in our mission to empower more Indians with our AI-powered Pixel devices. By providing direct access, flexible financing, and a seamless experience, we are not just selling hardware; we are delivering intelligent, helpful tools designed to unlock creativity, boost productivity, and keep users connected,” said Mitul Shah, Managing Director, Devices and Services, Google India.

Google Store India: Benefits and offers



Google has announced several launch offers on Pixel devices, including:

No-Cost EMI: Pay over time with no-cost EMIs via HDFC Bank and 15+ select banks.

Instant Cashback: Get instant cashback when paying through credit card EMIs, starting with select HDFC Bank credit cards.

Exchange Bonus: Exchange your old smartphone for a special bonus. Existing Pixel users may receive additional offers or discounts when upgrading.

Store Credits: Earn store credits on purchases, which can be used for future buys on the Google Store.

What about aftersales support and service centres?

Users can now initiate repair requests directly on the Google Store website and schedule device pick-up for servicing. Google has also expanded its same-day repair capabilities at over 20 service centres across India, including three Google Exclusive Service Centres.

For added convenience, customers can choose free doorstep pick-up and drop-off through Google’s mail-in service.

Pixel devices available online and offline

Google Pixel devices will be available not only through the Google Store but also at over 25 large-format retailers and wireless partners including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika and Sangeetha.