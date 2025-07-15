Google to merge Android and ChromeOS into one unified platform for all devices thus creating a seamless ecosystem

Google is planning to combine Android and ChromeOS into a unified platform. This step is expected to offer a seamless and connected experience across multiple device types, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Google sets course to combine Android and ChromeOS

This approach will help bring better integration between devices and allow developers to focus on one platform.

Although Chromebooks can already run Android apps, their internal systems are different. The new direction means Android will power not just phones, but also Chromebooks, with shared tools and design structures.

Over the last year, ChromeOS has started to rely more on Android’s software layer. This marks the beginning of a longer-term transition. Recent Android updates reflect these goals. The system now offers stronger support for multi-window use, improved compatibility with large displays, and desktop-like functionality.

Why is it beneficial?

The benefits of this merger include faster software updates, consistent app behaviour, and better performance across screen sizes. Developers will be able to build applications that work equally well on phones and laptops.

This move is also seen as part of Google’s effort to compete with Apple’s connected ecosystem. Apple products are known for working well together. Google wants to deliver the same ease of use across its range of devices.

In May 2025, Google released Android 16 during its I/O event. This update includes the new Material 3 Expressive design. It brings visual upgrades, smoother transitions, and stronger support for larger devices. Users can also personalise their interface using photos and colour themes.

So far, Google has not revealed an official timeline for completing the transition. However, signs suggest that the foundation is already being laid. The goal is to offer a single, unified platform that is powerful, flexible, and easier to use. In simple words, your Android phone and your Chromebook may soon speak the same language. And that means a lot less trouble moving between your screens.