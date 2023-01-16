Google updates search to make it easier for users in US to get details on govt schemes

Google has updated its search experience in the United States to make it easier for users in that country to get information on schemes such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Making the announcement on the tech giant's official blog, Hema Budaraju, Senior Director, Google Search, said the update was made as ‘how to get financial assistance,’ ‘financial assistance for medical bills’ and ‘what is financial assistance for disability’ were among the top financial assistance questions being asked by users in the US.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What's the update?

Budaraju said that with a quick Google Search, those looking for information will now be able to get details like eligibility criteria, application process, locally relevant contact information, as well as easy access to login portals, after enrolling for Medicare. Medicaid or CHIP. These details are available also for benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Income (SSDI).

Next, Google.org, the company's philanthropic arm, will provide pro bono teams of Google.org Fellows, to help make local government websites more accessible and easy to use, after you have selected services to apply for/

Fighting food insecurity

The company has also made it easier to learn more about a scheme like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once approved for SNAP, people can now search for Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) to find information regarding their state's nutrition assistance program.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, by typing ‘snap benefits,' users can find locally relevant, direct resources to help determine their eligibility for the benefit, and how to apply for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail