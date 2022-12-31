Google Voice to show label for suspected spam calls

Very soon, you may not need Truecaller to identify whether an incoming call on your phone is a spam call or not. This is because Google has started to rollout a feature for its Voice service, that will identify a suspected spam call for the receiver.

On Thursday, Google announced the ability on the company's official blog.

“To help protect you from unwanted calls and potentially harmful scams, Google Voice shows a ‘suspected spam caller’ label on all calls that Google believes to be spam. Google makes this determination using the same artificial intelligence that identifies billions of spam calls each month across Google's calling ecosystem,” the tech giant said.

Benefits of spam detection facility

According to the Mountain View-headquartered firm, if confirmed to be spam, any future call from that number will go directly to the voicemail, and history entries from that number will be put in the spam folder. On the other hand, for a call that is not spam, it can be marked as ‘not spam,’ and the label will be never displayed for that number again.

Google is making this feature available to all Voice users. However, it will be visible on the phone in up to 15 days.

Google Voice

Launched in March 2009, Voice provides a US telephone number to a user, who selects it from the available numbers in selected area codes; the selection is free of cost. Calls made to such a user are forwarded to telephone numbers configured by the user in his/her Google account web portal.

