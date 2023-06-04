Google Wallet gets new features to make everyday life more convenient. Details

Google has introduced 5 new ways using which users can add more to Google Wallet, its ‘secure and private digital wallet’ which it launched in July last year.

The 5 new ways to add more to Google Wallet (Image courtesy: Google)

“…we set out to create a new digital wallet that prioritises convenience, security and privacy. Most importantly, we wanted to build an experience that's accessible to anyone, anywhere. Here's how we've been working to make that vision a reality ,” Jenny Chang, Vice President and General Manager, Google Wallet, said on the tech giant's official blog.

Easily save passes from an image: Soon, people will be able to create and save a secure, digital version of a card on Wallet, doing so simply by taking a photo of the card. The feature will work for any pass with a barcode or QR code, primarily for passes such as transit QR tickets, parking passes, or e-commerce return QR codes.

Securely save health insurance cards: Google is working with Humana (US health insurance company) to develop a digital version of the latter's health insurance card which, in turn, users will be able to save to Wallet. In the UK, meanwhile, members will be able to save their National Insurance Number from the HMRC app.

Save your ID: Effective from the day of the announcement (June 1) those with a Maryland ID or driver's license can already add their ID to Wallet on any phone with Android 8.0 or later. In the coming months, this facility will be made available in Arizona, Colorado and Georgia as well.

These Maryland-issued IDs saved to Wallets can be used for TSA (Transportation Security Administration) pre-check lines at select airports. More ways will be rolled out to use the ID in Wallet.

Save company ID and access badge: To give employees a secure and convenient access to buildings, cafeterias and more, corporate badges will arrive in Wallet later this year.

Save passes from Messages: In the near future, people who use Google's Messages app with RCS (Rich Communication Services) enabled, will receive their boarding pass or train ticket directly in Messages; from here, they can then save these to Wallet. Vietnam Airlines passengers and their counterparts on Renfe, Spain's leading train operator, will get to avail this facility before anyone else.

