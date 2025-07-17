Google’s latest search update turns AI into a personal assistant that can even call businesses for you

Google is taking another big step in its quest to turn Search into something much more helpful than a list of links or a simple answer box. The latest upgrades use artificial intelligence to help you get things done faster, whether you’re researching a big decision or trying to reach a local business. Here’s what’s changed and how these new features can save you time. Google’s AI-powered Search now helps users research, summarise, and even make phone calls, marking a new era for search assistants.(Unsplash)

Gemini 2.5 Pro arrives in AI Mode

Google has introduced its most advanced AI model so far, called Gemini 2.5 Pro, now available for people subscribed to Google AI Pro or Ultra. With a quick switch to AI Mode in Search, you can tap into this model, which offers improved reasoning, stronger abilities in maths and code, and better performance with complex questions. The original search experience is still there for regular use, but Gemini 2.5 Pro gives you a smarter alternative when you need deeper or more creative help.

Deep search for next-level research

Another useful feature called Deep Search has been added, mainly for people in Google Labs who have access to Pro or Ultra subscriptions. Deep Search works by quietly running hundreds of mini-searches behind the scenes. It then organises the info into a clear, well-cited summary. If you’re making a big purchase, planning for university, or putting a work project together, Deep Search is designed to pull everything you need into one place. Even though this tool is currently only available to a limited group in the US, it shows how Google hopes to save users research time and effort.

AI can now call businesses for you

Possibly the most eye-catching new addition is the AI-powered phone calling feature. Here’s how it works: if you search for something like “pharmacies open today” or “best café near me,” you may see an option to have Google’s AI check for availability. You simply send your request, and Google’s assistant will pick up the phone, call several businesses, get details about their timings or prices, and collect all the information into a neat summary for you. This means you no longer need to spend time dialling different places and waiting on hold.

While this feature is just launching for users in the United States, those with a Google AI subscription will get more uses. For business owners, controls are available through their Business Profile, so they can manage or limit AI calls if needed.

What it all means

These latest tools show that Google is no longer just about finding web pages. Search is turning into something like a real assistant, ready to take on tasks, organise research and even handle phone calls so you can focus on what matters. Some of these features are behind a paywall or only available in certain regions for now, but it’s a clear glimpse into how search engines could soon help users around the world - becoming far more personal and proactive than ever before.