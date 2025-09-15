Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Google’s Nano Banana AI faces new rival as ByteDance launches Seedream 4.0

ByAyushmann Chawla
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 04:01 pm IST

To take on Nano Banana’s growing popularity, ByteDance has positioned Seedream 4.0 as a game-changer for designers, marketers, and creators.

The rise of AI-generated visuals is reshaping digital culture, and nowhere is this more evident than in the recent Gemini AI Saree photo trend that has swept across India. Users have been flooding social platforms with hyper-stylised images of themselves in traditional attire, sparking both fascination and warnings from police over privacy and data misuse. At the same time, Google’s Nano Banana AI, known for its quirky name and powerful imaging capabilities, has been dominating global conversations by enabling users to create playful, ultra-detailed pictures with minimal input. But the spotlight may soon shift, as TikTok-owner ByteDance has unveiled Seedream 4.0, a next-generation image generation tool that is being pitched as a direct rival to Nano Banana. With lightning-fast rendering speeds, support for multiple reference images, and benchmark scores that reportedly outshine Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Seedream 4.0 could reshape the competition in AI creativity.

Seedream 4.0: Key features and availability

To take on Nano Banana’s growing popularity, ByteDance has positioned Seedream 4.0 as a game-changer for designers, marketers, and creators. The tool can generate high-resolution images in under two seconds and accepts up to six reference images, making it easier to preserve visual consistency across outputs. This makes it especially useful for storyboarding, product design, and filmmaking, where continuity is key.

Seedream 4.0 doesn’t just create from scratch; it also offers precise editing via natural language commands. Instead of learning complex software interfaces, users can simply describe what they want changed, whether that’s altering backgrounds, adding details, or tweaking colours, and the AI delivers clean edits without compromising finer image details. ByteDance claims Seedream 4.0 even outperformed Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image on its MagicBench benchmark, highlighting its competitive edge.

Currently, Seedream 4.0 is available through ByteDance’s Jimeng and Doubao AI apps, as well as its enterprise-focused Volcano Engine cloud platform. While it remains China-first for now, its rapid rise suggests a global rollout could follow, setting up a head-to-head battle with Google’s Nano Banana AI.

