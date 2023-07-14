Google's ‘Project Tailwind’ renamed, launched for public testing: What is ‘NotebookLM'?

Google's ‘Project Tailwind,’ unveiled by the tech giant at its I/O 2023 event in May, has been renamed. Now known as ‘NotebookLM,’ where ‘LM’ stands for language model, the app has also been made available for public testing.

What is ‘NotebookLM’/'Project Tailwind'?

Google's NotebookLM (Image courtesy: notebooklm.google.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Google, NotebookLM is an ‘AI-first notebook,’ and is ‘grounded in the information you choose and trust.’ An experimental product at this stage, it is available only in the United States for now, and users will have to sign-up for a waiting list.

Also, at present, the service works only for Google Docs, with more formats to be added soon.

How does NotebookLM work?

It uses what the company says is the ‘source-grounding approach,’ doing so to reduce the risk of model 'hallucinations.’ It is designed to combine the power and promise of language models with a user's existing content, for critical insights.

Features of NotebookLM

People can perform three major tasks with NotebookLM: automatically summarise their notes and sources, ask questions related to the uploaded document(s), and generate ‘creative and new’ ideas.

Privacy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The uploaded files and documents are not visible to other members. Additionally, the collected data is not used to train new AI models, as per Google.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON