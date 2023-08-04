Home / Technology / Govt to delay implementation of laptop and tablet import ban, to give transition period

Govt to delay implementation of laptop and tablet import ban, to give transition period

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Aug 04, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Companies given more time to apply for import licences for laptops and tablets due to "security concerns".

The government is likely to give more time to companies to apply for licences to import laptops and other devices, extending stipulated timelines of import restrictions, IT Ministry sources said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar(PTI)
The move will come as a part breather to companies.

The timelines may be extended, maybe by a month or so, they said adding that DGFT notice on this can be expected soon.

The sources said companies will be given more time to apply for the licence, and sought to assure that consignment or shipments meantime in transit won't face any issues.

The government's latest move to impose import restrictions on laptops, tablets and certain types of computers, and allow their import only through valid licences was triggered by "security concerns".

Import curbs will allow the Centre to keep a close watch on locations from where products are coming from, IT Ministry sources said.

