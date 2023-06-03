Grand Theft Auto Online's next update set for June 13, Keeping players on the edge of their seats

According to an online leak, the next update for Grand Theft Auto Online is scheduled to release on June 13.

Online component of GTA 5 continues to thrive. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)

Although the date is still tentative, the timing aligns with the approximately three-month gap between major updates in the past.

As the online component of the popular Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online has remained a significant revenue generator for publisher Take-Two Interactive. The company's recent financial report attributed a substantial portion of its $5.3 billion revenue in the 2023 fiscal year to the continued success of the Grand Theft Auto series, particularly GTA 5 and GTA Online.

While specific details about the upcoming update are yet to be revealed, it is expected that Rockstar Games, will continue its regular cadence of introducing new content and maintaining the game's ongoing events.

GTA Online has been known for its weekly events featuring bonus rewards and rotational content, and this trend is anticipated to continue.

Notorious community face and Twitter leaker Tez2 posted that the next GTA Online update will go live on June 13th.

“#GTAOnline Next Update is scheduled for June 13th (Subject to change) Plus, Rockstar’s “typo” from two weeks ago,” the post read.

Currently, players can participate in a promotion offering double GTA bucks and RP rewards for completing Flight School tasks, Freemode challenges, and Stockpile missions. Plus, players who log into the game before June 8 will receive the Pink and Green Camo Mammoth Avenger livery.

As the release of GTA 6 is still a few years away, with reports suggesting a potential launch in late 2024 at the earliest, the forthcoming update for GTA Online is likely to keep players engaged and excited. Considering the success of the Los Santos Drug Wars missions, it is possible that Rockstar will introduce the upcoming content in stages rather than releasing it all at once.

With the promising longevity of GTA Online, which is slowly crawling toward its 10th anniversary, players continue to eagerly anticipate new updates and features. While the June 13 date for the next update holds promise, fans will eagerly await official announcements from Rockstar Games regarding the content and potential gameplay enhancements.

In the meantime, players can enjoy the ongoing weekly events and bonuses provided by the game.