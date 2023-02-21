Grand Theft Auto's legacy: Exploring the most popular games of GTA franchise

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is a true testament to the power of video games. With its sprawling open-world design, immersive gameplay mechanics, and unforgettable characters, the series has captured the hearts and minds of gamers for over two decades. From the neon-soaked streets of Vice City to the sun-kissed beaches of San Andreas, every game in the franchise has offered players a unique and thrilling experience that keeps them coming back for more.

The series has pushed the boundaries of what is possible in video games, offering players the chance to explore massive cities, engage in high-speed chases, and engage in a life of crime unlike any other. Whether you're a fan of the classic games or the latest installment, Grand Theft Auto V, there's no denying the impact that this franchise has had on the gaming industry as a whole.

Here is a list of all the games released in the Grand Theft Auto franchise in chronological order:

Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto: London 1961 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto III (2001)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Grand Theft Auto Advance (2004)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Grand Theft Auto Online (2013)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition (2018)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (2019)

Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced (2022)

Note that some of these games were released for multiple platforms, and some were only released as expansion packs or downloadable content. Nonetheless, this list covers all of the main entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

About the most popular versions of GTA

Most popular games of GTA franchise

Grand Theft Auto (1997)

The original game in the series, Grand Theft Auto, was released in 1997 for the PC and PlayStation. It featured an open-world design where players could roam the city and complete various missions while committing crimes.

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

The sequel to the original game, Grand Theft Auto 2, was released in 1999 for the PC and PlayStation. The game added new features like the ability to bribe police officers and hire a gang to help complete missions.

Grand Theft Auto III (2001)

Grand Theft Auto III, released in 2001 for the PlayStation 2, was a landmark release for the series. It introduced 3D graphics, a fully voiced cast of characters, and a new storyline centered around a character named Claude.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Set in the 1980s, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was released in 2002 for the PlayStation 2. It featured a new storyline, new characters, and a new setting inspired by Miami in the 1980s.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, was the largest game in the series to date. It featured a massive open-world design, three cities to explore, and a new storyline centered around a character named CJ.

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, released in 2005 for the PlayStation Portable, was a prequel to Grand Theft Auto III. It featured a new storyline, new characters, and a new setting in Liberty City.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, released in 2006 for the PlayStation Portable, was a prequel to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It featured a new storyline, new characters, and a new setting in Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

Grand Theft Auto IV, released in 2008 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, was a major milestone for the series. It introduced a new game engine, improved graphics, and a new storyline centered around a character named Niko Bellic.

Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned, released in 2009 as downloadable content for Grand Theft Auto IV, featured a new storyline centered around a biker gang in Liberty City.

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, released in 2009 for the Nintendo DS, was a unique entry in the series. It featured a new storyline and gameplay mechanics tailored for the DS platform.

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony, released in 2009 as downloadable content for Grand Theft Auto IV, featured a new storyline centered around the nightlife scene in Liberty City.

Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) is the latest and most successful installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, having sold over 150 million copies worldwide since its initial release in 2013. The game takes place in the fictional state of San Andreas, which is a vast open-world environment based on the city of Los Angeles and the surrounding area.

In GTA V, players take control of three different characters with their own distinct personalities, backgrounds, and skill sets: Michael, a retired bank robber who returns to the criminal lifestyle; Franklin, a gang member looking for a way out of the hood; and Trevor, a psychotic drug addict and career criminal. The game features a dynamic story that weaves the three characters' paths together as they become involved in heists, political scandals, and other criminal activities.

One of the standout features of GTA V is its open-world gameplay, which allows players to explore the vast city of Los Santos and its surrounding countryside, engage in a wide variety of activities, and interact with a diverse cast of characters. Players can customize their vehicles, purchase properties, participate in street races, engage in shootouts with rival gangs or the police, and even participate in online multiplayer modes.

GTA V also received numerous awards and critical acclaim for its stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and memorable characters. The game continues to be a popular title among gamers worldwide and has spawned a massive community of modders and content creators, who continue to create and share new content for the game.