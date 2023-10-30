Great Indian Festival 2023: Get over 50% off on noise wearables

Wearable devices are electronic gadgets worn on the body or as an accessory. They can perform various functions such as tracking fitness, health, communication, entertainment, etc. The Great Indian Festival 2023 is here, and it's time to upgrade your style and fitness with the best noise wearables on the market. Noise is a leading brand of smartwatches, fitness bands, earbuds, and headphones that offer premium quality, performance, and design at affordable prices. Whether you want to track your health, listen to music, make calls, or look cool, Noise is wearable. Noise wearables pack many benefits like tracking your steps, monitoring your heart rate, controlling music or receiving notifications.(Pexels)





1. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Silicon Strap

It is a smartwatch that combines style and functionality in a sleek and lightweight design. It has a 1.75-inch HD touchscreen display offers a clear and vivid viewing experience. It also has customizable watch faces that let you change the look of your watch according to your mood or occasion. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Silicon Strap is more than just a watch. It is also a fitness companion and a smart assistant that lets you stay connected and productive. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that allows you to receive notifications, calls, messages, and social media alerts on your wrist. You can also control your music, camera, and other smart devices with a simple touch or gesture. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Silicon Strap has a long-lasting battery life that lasts up to 10 days on a single charge. It also has an IP68 rating that makes it water-resistant and dust-proof. It comes with a silicon strap that is comfortable and durable. You can get it for 50% off in the Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Silicon Strap

Display: 1.96 inch (4.9 cm) AMOLED touchscreen with 320 x 385 pixels resolution and Always On Display feature.

Battery: 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3 with TruSync technology.

Compatible with: Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ devices.

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone.

Features: Bluetooth calling, Functional crown for easy navigation, Gesture control, 100+ cloud-based watch faces, Customizable watch faces, Noise Health Suite (24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode), 60 sports modes, Smart notifications, Music control, Camera control, Find my phone, Weather forecast, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm, and more.

Build: Premium metallic build with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and interchangeable 22 mm silicone strap.

Dimensions: 46.8 x 46.8 x 11.6 mm (watch case), 22 mm (strap width), and 20 g (watch weight without strap).

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Pros Cons Stylish and sturdy design No built-in GPS Multiple health and fitness features No always-on display option

2. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Metallic Strap

It is similar to the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Silicon Strap regarding features and performance. The only difference is the strap material, which is metallic instead of silicon. The metallic strap gives the watch a more elegant and premium look. It also makes it more durable and resistant to wear and tear. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Metallic Strap has the same display size, resolution, battery capacity, battery life, connectivity, compatibility, sensors, sports modes, water resistance, dimensions, and weight as the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Silicon Strap. The only difference is the strap width, slightly narrower at 20 mm. You can get it for 50% off in the Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Metallic Strap

Display: 1.96 inch (4.9 cm) AMOLED touchscreen with 320 x 385 pixels resolution.

Battery: 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3 with TruSync technology for clear and stable calling.

Compatible with: Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ devices.

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone.

Features: Bluetooth calling, Functional crown for easy navigation, Gesture control, 100+ cloud-based watch faces, Customizable watch faces, Noise Health Suite (24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode), 60 sports modes, Smart notifications, Music control, Camera control, Find my phone, Weather forecast, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm, and more.

Build: Premium metallic build with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Dimensions: 46.8 x 46.8 x 11.6 mm (watch case), 22 mm (strap width), and 20 g (watch weight without strap).

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Pros Cons Stylish and sturdy design No built-in GPS Multiple health and fitness features No always-on display option

3. Noise Force Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch

It is a smartwatch designed for adventurous and active users. It has a rugged and sporty design that can withstand harsh environments and conditions. It has a scratch-resistant and shatter-proof 1.3-inch full-touch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also has a zinc alloy body that makes it strong and durable. The Noise Force Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch is also a fitness tracker that helps you keep track of your health and activity. It has 10 sports modes that track your steps, calories, distance, heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and more. It also includes a built-in GPS that tracks your location, speed, altitude, and route. It also has a weather forecast feature that helps you plan your outdoor activities. You can get it at 50% off in the Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of Noise Force Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch

Display: 1.32 inch (3.35 cm) round touchscreen with 360 x 360 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness.

Battery: 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 7 days (2 days with calling) and charges fully in 2 hours.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0 with TruSync technology for clear and stable calling, Single-chip BT for one-step pairing, and compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ devices.

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone.

Features: Bluetooth calling, Functional crown for easy navigation, Gesture control, 150+ cloud-based watch faces, Customizable watch faces, Noise Health Suite (24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode), 10 sports modes, Smart notifications, Music control, Camera control, Find my phone, Weather forecast, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm, and more.

Build: Rugged and sporty design with IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

Dimensions: 46.8 x 46.8 x 11.6 mm (watch case), 22 mm (strap width), and 20 g (watch weight without strap).

Warranty:1-year manufacturer warranty.

Pros Cons Rugged and sporty design Bulky and heavy Built-in GPS and weather forecast Limited watch faces

4. Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch

It is a smartwatch that offers a colorful and vibrant display and performance. It has a 1.4-inch HD touchscreen display offers a bright and clear viewing experience. It also has customizable watch faces that let you change the look of your watch according to your mood or occasion. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch is a fitness companion that helps you monitor your health and activity. It has nine sports modes that track your steps, calories, distance, heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and more. It also has a stress monitor that helps you manage your stress levels. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch is also a smart assistant that lets you stay connected and productive. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that allows you to receive notifications, calls, messages, and social media alerts on your wrist. You can also control your music, camera, and other smart devices with a simple touch or gesture. You can get it at 50% off in the Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch

Display: 1.4 inch (3.55 cm) full-touch display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass.

Battery: 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0 with TruSync technology for clear and stable calling.

Compatible with: Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ devices.

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone.

Features: Bluetooth calling, Functional crown for easy navigation, Gesture control, 60+ cloud-based watch faces, Customizable watch faces, Noise Health Suite (24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode), 8 sports modes, Smart notifications, Music control, Camera control, Find my phone, Weather forecast, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm, and more.

Build: Lightweight and durable design with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and interchangeable 20 mm silicone strap.

Dimensions: 42 x 35 x 10.6 mm (watch case), 20 mm (strap width), and 35 g (watch weight with strap).

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Pros Cons Affordable price No GPS SpO2 monitor Limited watch faces

5. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Smart Watch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Smart Watch is a premium device that helps you maintain a proper health and fitness regime. It has a 1.55-inch full-touch HD display offers you a wide and immersive viewing experience. It also has a SpO2 monitor that measures your blood oxygen level, a heart rate monitor that tracks your heart rate throughout the day and night, and a stress monitor that calculates your stress level based on your heart rate variability. You can also choose from 14 sports modes to track your workouts: walking, running, cycling, hiking, climbing, treadmill, spinning, yoga, workout, dance, tennis, basketball, football, and badminton. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Smart Watch has a battery life of up to 10 days and a standby time of up to 45 days. It is also IP68 water-resistant and dustproof. You can get it for 50% off at the AmazonGreat Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Smart Watch

Display: 1.78 inch (4.52 cm) AMOLED touchscreen with 368 x 448 pixels resolution.

Battery: 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3 with TruSync technology for clear and stable calling, and compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ devices.

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone.

Features: Bluetooth calling, Functional crown for easy navigation, Gesture control, 150+ cloud-based watch faces, Customizable watch faces, Noise Health Suite (24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode), 10 sports modes, Smart notifications, Music control, Camera control, Find my phone, Weather forecast, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm, and more.

Build:Premium metallic build with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and interchangeable 22 mm metallic strap.

Dimensions: 46.8 x 46.8 x 11.6 mm (watch case), 22 mm (strap width), and 20 g (watch weight without strap).

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Pros Cons Large and bright display No GPS Stress monitor No always-on display

6. Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch

The Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch is a versatile device that can help you monitor your health and fitness parameters. It has a 1.69-inch full-touch HD display, giving you a stunning and smooth visual experience. It also has a SpO2 monitor that measures your blood oxygen level, a heart rate monitor that tracks your heart rate throughout the day and night, and a blood pressure monitor that measures your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. You can also choose from 15 sports modes to track your workouts: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, yoga, cricket, hiking, climbing, treadmill, workout, and rowing. The Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch has a battery life of up to 15 days and a standby time of up to 60 days. It is also IP68 water-resistant and dustproof. You can get it for 50% off at the AmazonGreat Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch

Display: 1.85 inch (4.7 cm) TFT LCD touchscreen with 320 x 385 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness.

Battery: 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0 with TruSync technology for clear, stable calling and compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ devices.

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone.

Features: Bluetooth calling, Functional crown for easy navigation, Gesture control, 150+ cloud-based watch faces, Customizable watch faces, Noise Health Suite (24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode), 100 sports modes, Smart notifications, Music control, Camera control, Find my phone, Weather forecast, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm, and more.

Build: Lightweight and durable design with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and interchangeable 22 mm silicone strap.

Dimensions: 46.8 x 46.8 x 11.6 mm (watch case), 22 mm (strap width), and 20 g (watch weight without strap).

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Pros Cons Blood pressure monitor No GPS Long battery life No always-on display

7. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch

The Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch is a unique and elegant device that can help you enhance your style and functionality. It has a 1.3-inch full-touch round dial display, giving you a classic and sophisticated look. It also has a heart rate monitor that tracks your heart rate throughout the day and night and a sleep monitor that analyzes your sleep quality and duration. You can also choose from 8 sports modes to track your workouts, such as walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, and swimming. The Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch has a battery life of up to 9 days and a standby time of up to 30 days. It is also IP67 water-resistant. You can get it for 50% off at theAmazonGreat Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch

Display: 1.38 inch (3.5 cm) TFT touchscreen with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness.

Battery: 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0 with TruSync technology for clear and stable calling and compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ devices.

Sensors:Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone.

Features: Bluetooth calling, Functional crown for easy navigation, Gesture control, 100+ cloud-based watch faces, Customizable watch faces, Noise Health Suite (24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode), 10 sports modes, Smart notifications, Music control, Camera control, Find my phone, Weather forecast, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm, and more.

Build: Rugged and sporty design with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and interchangeable 22 mm silicone strap.

Dimensions: 46.8 x 46.8 x 11.6 mm (watch case), 22 mm (strap width), and 20 g (watch weight without strap).

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Pros Cons Round dial design No SpO2 or blood pressure monitor Lightweight and comfortable No GPS

Top three features for you

Product Display Battery Sensors Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Silicon Strap 1.96" (4.9 cm) AMOLED touchscreen with 320 x 385 pixels resolution and Always On Display feature 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 7 days (2 days with calling) and charges fully in 2 hours Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Metallic Strap 1.96" (4.9 cm) AMOLED touchscreen with 320 x 385 pixels resolution and Always On Display feature 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 7 days (2 days with calling) and charges fully in 2 hours Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone Noise Force Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch 1.32" (3.35 cm) round touchscreen with 360 x 360 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 7 days (2 days with calling) and charges fully in 2 hours Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch 1.4" (3.55 cm) full touch display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 10 days (2 days with calling) and charges fully in 2 hours Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Smart Watch 1.78" (4.52 cm) AMOLED touchscreen with 368 x 448 pixels resolution and Always On Display feature 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 7 days (2 days with calling) and charges fully in 2 hours. Instacharge technology allows 10 minutes of charge to give 24 hours of battery life Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch 1.85" (4.7 cm) TFT LCD touchscreen with 320 x 385 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 10 days (2 days with calling) and charges fully in 2 hours Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch 1.38" (3.5 cm) TFT touchscreen with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness 280 mAh lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 7 days (2 days with calling) and charges fully in 2 hours Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, and MEMS Microphone

How to find the right wearable device?

Wearable devices are smart gadgets you can wear to monitor your health, fitness, and lifestyle. They can help you track your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and more. They can also connect to your smartphone and let you make and receive calls, control music, get notifications, and access various apps. However, not all wearable devices are the same. There are many factors to consider when choosing the right one for you. Here are some tips on how to choose the right wearable device:

- Think about your needs and preferences. What do you want to use your wearable device for? What features are important to you? How often do you want to charge it? What style and design do you like? These questions can help you narrow down your options and choose the best one.

- Compare different models and brands. Many wearable devices are available in the market, each with different specifications, prices, and reviews. You can use web search tools to find and compare different models and brands of wearable devices.

- Try before you buy. Try out the wearable device before you buy it. You can visit a local store or order online with a return policy. You can check the device's fit, comfort, functionality, and compatibility with your smartphone. You can also test the device's battery life, display quality, accuracy, and responsiveness. This way, you can ensure you are happy with your purchase.

