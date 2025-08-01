GTA 6 may not release in May 2026; New leak suggests another major delay - Details

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated video games in recent years, might not hit the shelves as soon as fans hope. New insight from a reliable industry insider suggests that the game’s launch date could be postponed again, this time by several months. Originally planned for release in May 2026, GTA 6 may now be delayed until September 2026. GTA 6 may face another delay, potentially launching in September 2026 instead of the planned May release.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 Release Date: Possible Delay Details

This potential change follows an earlier delay. Rockstar Games had initially set the release for fall 2025 but pushed it to May 26, 2026. The latest report comes from a known gaming leaker, Millie A, who shared insights about internal discussions at Rockstar Games that suggest a possible further postponement. If accurate, players will need to wait four more months beyond the already postponed date. However, Rockstar has not responded publicly to the leak. The studio continues to maintain the May 2026 date for now, and no official changes have been confirmed.

GTA 6: Pricing and Editions (Speculated)

The same source also shared additional details about the game’s potential pricing structure. According to the leak, GTA 6 may launch with three different editions. The standard version could be priced at $69.99, while a deluxe edition may be offered at $89.99. A premium edition, expected to cost $109.99, might include access to exclusive in-game content and benefits in GTA Online. This approach follows a growing trend in the gaming industry where publishers offer multiple versions of the same game with added perks for higher-paying customers.

Although the reported delays may impact fans’ expectations, the game’s commercial outlook remains strong. Market analysts project GTA 6 to generate approximately $7.6 billion in revenue within the first two months of its launch. These projections reflect continued interest in the title, which reportedly has a production budget nearing $2 billion.

Until Rockstar Games makes an official announcement, all release dates and pricing models remain speculative. As of now, the game is still expected to launch in May 2026, and fans are advised to wait for official confirmation and take these leaks and rumours with caution.