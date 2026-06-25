GTA 6 pre-orders go live: Price, editions and launch date announced

Players opting for the Ultimate Edition will receive additional in-game content. Rockstar says this package includes premium vehicles, exclusive weapons, special clothing items, and other digital rewards designed for the game world.

The pricing announcement is significant because many industry observers expected GTA 6 to become the first major title to cross the $100 mark for its base version. Rockstar has instead set the Standard Edition at $79.99 (roughly ₹7,543). The Ultimate Edition will cost $100 (roughly ₹9,430). While the Standard Edition is priced above the $70 benchmark followed by many recent big-budget releases, it remains below several predictions that circulated ahead of the announcement.

Rockstar confirmed that pre-orders for GTA 6 will begin on June 25 at midnight. The game is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will arrive in two versions: a Standard Edition and an Ultimate Edition.

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

GTA 6 : After years of speculation, Rockstar Games has finally revealed how much players will need to pay for Grand Theft Auto VI. The studio has also opened the door for pre-orders, ending months of debate around the game's pricing and launch plans.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonus The company has also outlined its pre-order benefits. Customers who purchase a digital version of GTA 6 will be able to preload the game from November 12, allowing them to download files ahead of launch day. Rockstar confirmed that even the physical edition will not include a game disc at launch. Instead, buyers will receive a code that can be redeemed to download and preload the game beginning on the same date.

Another incentive has been announced for early buyers. Anyone purchasing either version of GTA 6 before November 20 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack DLC at no extra cost. The downloadable content is expected to feature items linked to the game's setting and theme.

Rockstar also clarified that GTA Online will not be available when GTA 6 launches. The company described the release as a “single-player experience,” indicating that online multiplayer plans, if any, will be revealed at a later stage.

Alongside the pricing details, Rockstar shared a collection of screenshots showcasing the game's world, characters Jason and Lucia, vehicles, outfits, tattoos, and several environmental details. The images offer another look at the setting that players will explore when the game launches later this year.

GTA 6 has faced two delays during development, but Rockstar now appears committed to its November 19 release date. The company recently described the title as what could be the largest game launch in the industry's history.