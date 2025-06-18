GTA Online Money Fronts update is here: Grab these 9 new sporty cars now

Rockstar Games has released the GTA Online Money Fronts update with nine new vehicles to bring excitement among players, and it is available on all platforms.
Rockstar Games has rolled out the Money Fronts update for GTA Online with nine new vehicles across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The update expands gameplay by adding new business options and a fresh selection of cars. This release aims to maintain player engagement as anticipation builds for GTA 6, scheduled for 2026.
The update features a diverse lineup of vehicles, ranging from sporty models to classics and luxury options. Players can find the following in-game cars for the following in-game price money:
Karin Everon RS priced at $1,665,000, available via Legendary Motorsport
Ubermacht Sentinel GTS for $2,172,000, also from Legendary Motorsport
Dewbauchee Rapid GTX available at $2,750,000, found at Legendary Motorsport
Annis Hardy listed at $1,380,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos
GTA Plus Exclusivity and New Options for Los Santos Drivers
Three of these vehicles are currently exclusive to GTA Plus members, a subscription service priced at $7.99 per month. GTA Plus offers early access and other benefits but remains available only to players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, this exclusivity model has faced criticism from users who either play on older consoles or prefer not to subscribe.
Despite the mixed reactions, the Money Fronts update refreshes the vehicle options in GTA Online and adds new challenges and opportunities for players to explore. It delivers one of the most vehicle-heavy content drops in recent months, which will give players fresh options to acquire, drive, and showcase their unmatchable gaming talent. This update will also support activity on the streets of Los Santos while the community awaits the next main instalment in the series.