GTA Online Money Fronts update is here: Grab these 9 new sporty cars now

Rockstar Games has rolled out the Money Fronts update for GTA Online with nine new vehicles across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The update expands gameplay by adding new business options and a fresh selection of cars. This release aims to maintain player engagement as anticipation builds for GTA 6, scheduled for 2026. Rockstar Games has released nine new vehicles to GTA Online with its latest Money Fronts update across platforms.(Rockstar Games)

The update features a diverse lineup of vehicles, ranging from sporty models to classics and luxury options. Players can find the following in-game cars for the following in-game price money:

Karin Everon RS priced at $1,665,000, available via Legendary Motorsport

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS for $2,172,000, also from Legendary Motorsport

Dewbauchee Rapid GTX available at $2,750,000, found at Legendary Motorsport

Annis Hardy listed at $1,380,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Karin Woodlander at $1,611,000, also from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

A Police Bike is available for $4,960,000 through Warstock Cache & Carry

Declasse Tampa GT priced at $1,070,936 from The Vinewood Car Club (GTA Plus exclusive)

Annis Minimus at $1,160,536 from The Vinewood Car Club (GTA Plus exclusive)

Overflod Suzume priced at $3,074,500, sold by Legendary Motorsport (GTA Plus exclusive)

Also read: A gamer’s guide to high-performance laptops

GTA Plus Exclusivity and New Options for Los Santos Drivers

Three of these vehicles are currently exclusive to GTA Plus members, a subscription service priced at $7.99 per month. GTA Plus offers early access and other benefits but remains available only to players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, this exclusivity model has faced criticism from users who either play on older consoles or prefer not to subscribe.

Also read: Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Despite the mixed reactions, the Money Fronts update refreshes the vehicle options in GTA Online and adds new challenges and opportunities for players to explore. It delivers one of the most vehicle-heavy content drops in recent months, which will give players fresh options to acquire, drive, and showcase their unmatchable gaming talent. This update will also support activity on the streets of Los Santos while the community awaits the next main instalment in the series.