Gurugram trader sent 42 lakh to online friend. He was…

Cyber fraudsters have duped two people of ₹57 lakh in separate incidents of cyber fraud in Gurugram. A businessman was allegedly duped of ₹42 lakh over a social media proposal, PTI quoted police officials. As per the FIR, Sunil Arora had befriended one Shreya Joshi through Instagram last year. The proprietor claimed he was offered a business proposal by his online friend for a saffron cumin oil and saffron powder supply to her company in the United States. Arora said he was asked to contact one Riya Sharma, claiming to be the proprietor of Sharma Product from Mumbai to to procure materials as her products are approved in her company. ALSO READ: Gujarat couple falls prey to cyber fraud, lose over ₹1 crore: ReportAccording to the FIR, Arora procured and purchased the samples and after lab testing approvals, Shreya is said to have helped him release a purchase order against exports for $1.79 million. However, the client refused to purchase materials without advances, and the online friend promised the victims with payments. The businessman claimed he transferred ₹42 lakh in instalments into her account but his online friend vanished and didn't take his calls or reply to his emails. An FIR has been registered against Joshi and others under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT act.

A cyber fraudster allegedly hacked the company’s mail id and sent a mobile deactivation request to the network service provider company. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the second incident, another Gurugram resident called Rashmi Mantri was duped while looking for the customer car number of a courier firm after her consignment from Rajasthan got delayed. The complainant alleged on calling the number she was asked to send ₹5 on Google Pay after which ₹15 lakh was withdrawn from her account in multiple transactions from February 9 to 23. An FIR has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC and 66-D of the IT Act.

The police said investigations in both the cases are underway and efforts are on to nab the accused.

