Hackers break into taxi giant’s software, cause huge traffic jam in Moscow

Hackers broke into the Russian ride-hailing service provider Yandex Taxi, ordering dozens of taxis to the same location in Moscow at the same time, which caused a huge traffic jam in the capital city that lasted for about 40 minutes.

Yandex Taxi is owned by Russian information technology (IT) giant Yandex. It is the largest taxi service in the country.

The incident occurred on September 1 at the Kutuzovsky Prospekt, a major radial avenue in Moscow.

A Twitter handle going by the name Russian Market, identifying as an independent journalist, shared a video of the traffic jam at the Kutuzovsky Prospekt, showing a long line of taxis.

“Someone hacked Yandex Taxi and ordered all available taxis to Kutuzov Prospekt in Moscow Now there is a huge traffic jam with taxis. It‘s like James Bond movie,” Russian Market wrote on Twitter.

Polina Pestova, a spokesperson from Yandex, told The Verge on Saturday, “On the morning of September 1, Yandex Taxi encountered an attempt by attackers to disrupt the service — several dozen drivers received bulk orders to the Fili region.”

The cyber attack could be seen as an action against Russia's war on Ukraine, which has been going on for over six months now.

Yandex is yet to confirm who was behind the attack, The Verge further reported. However, the hacker group Anonymous claimed responsibility for it.

"Moscow had a stressful day yesterday (September 1). The largest taxi service in Russia 'Yandex Taxi' was hacked by the Anonymous collective. A traffic jam took place in the center of Moscow when dozens of taxi were sent by the hackers to the address on Kutuzovsky Prospekt," Anonymous TV tweeted on September 2.

