Haier launches Kinouchi ACs with colourful design: Features, price and more

Haier Appliances India, a major global appliances brand, has introduced a colourful range of Kinouchi Air Conditioners. This series integrates aesthetics with advanced cooling technology, aiming to suit modern Indian homes. Haier Kinouchi Limited Edition AC is designed with advanced technology and a robust structure.

As Indian consumers focus more on design, Haier has introduced a range that combines functionality with style. The new Kinouchi Limited Edition ACs feature a colourful finish, moving beyond conventional designs to complement diverse interiors. Available in three shades—Black, Morning Mist, and Moonstone Grey—these air conditioners function as decorative elements while providing cooling.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier India, our focus has always been on consumer-driven innovation. We are the only brand in India offering a colourful range of limited-edition air conditioners. The Kinouchi Limited Edition aligns with our efforts in aesthetics and cooling solutions. Manufactured in India and designed for Indian conditions, this new series balances performance and efficiency.”

Cooling Features for Comfort

The Kinouchi Limited Edition AC is designed with advanced technology and a robust structure. Key features include:

Supersonic Cooling in 10 Seconds

With AI-driven Supersonic Cooling, the Kinouchi AC cools rooms 20 times faster than conventional models. It can lower room temperature in 10 seconds, even in extreme heat conditions of up to 60°C.

Frost Self-Clean Technology

The Frost Self-Clean Technology ensures 99.9% sterilisation, circulating clean and purified air in 15 minutes. This feature helps maintain indoor air quality.

HEXA Inverter Technology for Efficiency

With Full DC Inverter technology, dual DC compressor, and an electronic expansion valve, the Kinouchi AC adjusts its performance based on real-time conditions. This feature enhances durability and optimises energy efficiency.

Turbo Mode with 20-Metre Long Airflow

The Kinouchi AC provides uniform cooling. Its Turbo Mode ensures a 20-metre-long airflow, distributing cool air across the room.

Smart Technology for Energy Monitoring

Haier’s HaiSmart App allows users to monitor electricity consumption and manage energy use efficiently.

Pricing and Availability

The Kinouchi Limited Edition AC series is available in a 1.6 Ton, 5-Star Rating model across leading online and offline retail channels in India. Prices start at INR 49,990.

The range is available in three models:

HSU19K-PZAIB5BN-INV (Black)

HSU19K-PZAIM5BN-INV (Morning Mist)

HSU19K-PZAIS5BN-INV (Moonstone Grey)