Has Apple dropped the plan to launch plastic-body budget iPad?

Published on Oct 25, 2022 05:29 PM IST

The rumoured iPad model was predicted to give ‘Chromebooks a run for their money in most classrooms.’ It is unknown if the discarded plastic iPad would have been a model of the 10th generation iPad or a different iPad altogether.

People wait in line outside an Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Apple's iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8 are available to purchase in-store starting Friday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Apple has abandoned its intentions to release a plastic-bodied, budget iPad variant. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple was internally exploring releasing an iPad with a plastic back and keyboard that ships together in one box for less than $500. But now it has given up on the idea.

Last week, Apple unveiled its brand-new, 10th generation iPad. The entry-level iPad has an Apple A14 Bionic CPU and comes pre-installed with iPadOS 16. The company has also started the rollout of the most latest version of its Mac operating system, macOS Ventura. Features like Stage Manager, Live Captions for all audio content, Live Text in films, and a Message edit option are included with the new operating system. Furthermore, the platform gains enhanced capabilities with the update.

Which Apple devices are eligible for update?

According to the Cupertino giant, the following PCs are compatible with the update.

-iMac 2017 and later

-iMac Pro 2017

-MacBook Air 2018 and later

-MacBook Pro 2017 and later

-Mac Pro 2019 and later

-Mac Studio 2022

-Mac Mini 2018 and later

-MacBook 2017

Steps to download macOS Ventura

There is a global rollout of the macOS Ventura, including in India. Those who are interested can confirm the update by selecting System Preferences from the Apple menu on the upper left of the screen. They must select Software Update here.

