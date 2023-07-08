Has OpenAI's ChatGPT lost steam months after blockbuster debut?

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT created a storm in the field of artificial intelligence when it was launched last year. The chatbot wrote essays, stories, film scrips and project reports, leaving many wondering if it could replace human professionals in the future.

In its first two months, the OpenAI chatbot registered 100 million monthly users.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it seems that the chatbot's popularity is going downhill. The number of users visiting the ChatGPT website and downloading the app declined for the first time since launch, Washington Post reported.

Traffic down by 9.7%

According to the report, ChatGPT's mobile and desktop traffic dropped by 9.7 per cent in June, says internet data firm Similarweb. The chatpot's iPhone app downloads have also dipped since peaking in early June according to Sensor Tower. The craze for ChatGPT was such that some firms fired their copywriters and replaced them with the bot. However, the dip in usage indicates that the limitations are catching up and some of the hype around ChatGPT has been overblown. Builder.ai's chief executive Sachin Dev Duggal told the website that it was an ‘Oh My God it’s awesome' moment when it was launched. But when the people began to encounter wrong information popped up by the bot, they realised it was not as broadly useful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its first two months, the OpenAI chatbot registered 100 million monthly users, Swiss bank UBS' analysts said. The tech pundits had dubbed it as the fastest growing consumer app in the history.

The Microsoft and Google executives have dubbed AI as the next revolution in computing.

In the recent months, issues with chatbots like ChatGPT have been out in the open, relating to false information which is passed off as true. Some users flagged that ChatGPT's answers ‘grew worse’ over the time.

Several companies banned the employees from using the chatbot at work due to concern that putting sensitive company data might lead to leaks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail