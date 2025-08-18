Have Google AI Pro? Here’s how to gift 2TB cloud storage and more for free to friends

Google AI Pro is a service that offers many benefits, including 2TB of Google Cloud Storage, and access to latest Google Gemini AI models like Google Veo 3 and more. If you have access to Google AI Pro, you can invite your friends and family to use the service. By doing so, they will receive a free four-month trial of Google AI Pro when they subscribe using your invite link. Here, let us tell you how to claim this offer and what benefits it brings. Google AI Pro comes with 2TB cloud storage. (Pexels)

How do you claim this?

Step 1: To share the link for your friends to claim the trial, you must first open Google Gemini, and look for the “Invite a friend” callout.

Step 2: Once you open it, you will see that Google gives you the option to invite your friends to receive four months of Google AI Pro for free.

Step 3: You can invite up to three friends using your link.

Step 4: You can copy the link directly and share it with your friends. Alternatively, you can also tap “Invite friends” to share it directly via WhatsApp or other social apps.

Do note your friends will have to add payment to claim the subscription. However, once they are done claiming the offer, they can remove the autopay mandate in their respective banking app/UPI app.

What benefits do you receive as part of the Google AI Pro subscription?

Subscribers gain access to 2TB of Google Cloud Storage, the latest Google Gemini models including Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google Veo 3 text-to-video model (allows you to create free AI videos with sound), Google NotebookLM, Gemini in Google Workspace apps, and a host of other features.

Do note that this free subscription you gift to friends and family will be limited to four months and post this period, they will need to buy the service for about ₹2,000, if they continue to wish to use this service.