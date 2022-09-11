Here’s how Gmail users can backup data on their account

Internet users who have an account on Google (Gmail) should have a backup to keep their data, photographs, applications and other such components safe and secured.

Most phones automatically back up the data of users. However, they can also check and get it done manually.

Here are the steps to backup data on your Gmail account:

> Go to myaccount.google.com

> From there, select the ‘Privacy and Personalization’ option.

> You will be directed to the ‘Data and Privacy’ page.

> Scroll down and click on ‘Download or Delete’ your data.

> You will be directed to the ‘Google Takeout’ page.

> Select the data that you want to include.

> Click on ‘Next Step’.

> From there, Choose the Destination, Frequency and File type and Size.

