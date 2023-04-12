Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Here's how OpenAI can make you a millionaire. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 03:39 PM IST

‘Bug Bounty Program’ is an initiative under which OpenAI will give cash rewards to those who find and report bugs in its systems.

OpenAI, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) research lab that developed the revolutionary ChatGPT, is giving people an opportunity to make USD 20,000 (approx. 16 lakh). On Tuesday, the Sam Altman co-founded firm announced ‘Bug Bounty Program,’ an initiative under which people who find and report vulnerabilities in its systems will receive a financial reward of up to USD 20,000.

OpenAI and ChatGPT FILE PHOTO(AFP)

Why ‘Bug Bounty Program’?

OpenAI announced the initiative on the company's official blog. There, it said: “We invest heavily in research and engineering to ensure our AI systems and safe and secure. However, as with any complex technology, we understand that vulnerabilities and flaws can emerge.”

“As transparency and collaboration are crucial to addressing this reality, we are inviting the global community to help us identify and address vulnerabilities in our systems,” it added.

Who else is involved?

To manage the reward process, OpenAI said it has collaborated with Bugcrowd, a leading bug bounty platform.

The reward

It will be in the form of cash, and based on the severity and impact of the issue reported. For ‘low-severity’ findings, the reward will be USD 200 (approx. 16,000) and USD 20,000 for ‘exceptional discoveries.’

Who can participate?

OpenAI has extended invitation to the ‘global community of security researchers, ethical hackers, and technology enthusiasts.’ There is, however, no restriction as such on who all can participate.

Guidelines and rules

For this, those interested must click on this link.

