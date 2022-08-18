Here’s how you can download and share Janmashtami stickers on WhatsApp

Amid the celebrations for the auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami, WhatsApp has come out with special stickers that can be downloaded and shared with other users on the messaging platform. Whatsapp users can download the Janmashtami sticker pack of their choice from Google Play Store. Before downloading, users have to ensure that they have the latest version of WhatsApp on their phones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is important to note that the above feature is only available on Android as iPhone does not allow users to download third-party stickers, a report by Livemint said.

Here is how to download Janmashtami stickers to WhatsApp

> Open the Google Play store.

> Search for Janmashtami stickers in the search bar.

> You will see multiple Janmashtami sticker packs.

> Select the sticker pack of your choice and download it.

> Once the sticker pack is downloaded, select 'Add to WhatsApp' option.

> WhatsApp will prompt you to "confirm that you wish to add the sticker pack". Select confirm.

> The sticker pack will now appear in the sticker section inside WhatsApp.

Here is how to share Janmashtami stickers on WhatsApp:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Open the chat on WhatsApp where you want to send the stickers.

> Tap on the sticker section on WhatsApp and choose the stickers.

> Click on send.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 (Thursday) and 19 (Friday). Hindustan Times earlier reported that the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9.20 pm on Thursday and will end at 10.59 pm on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail