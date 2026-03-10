Hisense launches Intelli Cool Pro ACs with voice control and smart features

The air conditioners also include AI Smart Mode, which adjusts cooling based on room conditions and user settings. According to the company, this feature helps regulate performance and reduce energy use during operation.

The Intelli Cool Pro Series uses QSD Rapid Inverter Technology, which allows the compressor to begin cooling soon after the unit is turned on. The system is designed to help maintain temperature control and manage power fluctuations during operation.

Hisense has introduced a new range of room air conditioners in India with the launch of the Intelli Cool Pro Series. The company said the new lineup adds to its room air conditioner portfolio and brings inverter technology, smart connectivity, and air filtration features to households.

For indoor air quality, the series comes with a 4-in-1 filter that captures fine particles in the air. The unit also includes a Self-Clean function, which helps remove moisture and residue from the internal components to maintain hygiene inside the air conditioner.

The Intelli Cool Pro Series supports Wi-Fi connectivity through the ConnectLife platform. Users can operate the air conditioner through smartphones and control functions such as temperature settings and scheduling. The system also supports voice commands in English and Hindi.

Hisense said the new models use R32 refrigerant, which has a lower global warming potential compared to R410A. The company stated that this move aligns with environmental standards related to cooling appliances.

The air conditioners are designed to distribute airflow across rooms through 3D Cool Air Flow and a 4-Way Auto Swing system. Other features include long-distance airflow, multiple sleep modes, quiet operation mode, and self-diagnosis support for maintenance. The units also use in-grooved copper tubing with anti-corrosion treatment and operate without a stabiliser.

In addition to the Intelli Cool Pro Series, Hisense has introduced the Intelli Cooland Eco Cool Series in the Indian market.

Hisense Intelli Cool Pro ACs: Price and Availability in India The Intelli Cool Pro Series is currently available in a 3-Star 1.5-ton variant on platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through retail stores and authorised dealers. The starting price is Rs. 28,990 with a five-year comprehensive warranty.