‘History will forget you,’ this take on OpenAI firing Altman echos with netizens

Sam Altman, the prominent figure in the artificial intelligence realm, has been ousted from his role as CEO of OpenAI. The official statement from OpenAI cites a lack of consistent communication on Altman's part, leaving a veil of uncertainty shrouding the circumstances behind his departure.

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023.(REUTERS)

The board's statement revealed, “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, concluding that he was not consistently candid in his communications, hindering its ability to fulfill responsibilities.” This revelation sparked internal debates on AI safety within the company, leading to a series of concerns voiced by employees during a company-wide meeting.

Meanwhile, on social media platform X, Altman shared personal sentiments about his time at OpenAI, leaving the public with more questions than answers. "I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all, I loved working with such talented people," he expressed, hinting at the complexity of his departure.

Adding a unique perspective to the unfolding drama, a tweet from Varun (@varun_mathur) forewarns the new leaders of OpenAI, Mira and Ilya, of challenges ahead. "Dear Mira and Ilya - congratulations on your coup at OpenAI. Since both of you have together never raised a penny as entrepreneurs, let me explain what happens," Varun cautions. "Oh, and you will need to raise since your venture’s unit economics don’t make sense."

The tweet sheds light on potential financial hurdles and continues to highlight concerns: "Remember, you pay $0.30 every time someone asks a doofus question to ChatGPT." The ominous tone underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for strategic financial planning.

The speculative timeline surrounding Altman's removal gains further complexity with events such as OpenAI's devday, Microsoft's abrupt cut-off of ChatGPT access, and the freeze on new ChatGPT signups. The narrative suggests a link between sudden developments, security concerns, and a rush to market readiness over fundamental security measures. Reported major outages between November 6th and 15th add vulnerability to the already tumultuous atmosphere.

As OpenAI navigates these uncharted waters, the future of AI hangs in the balance, awaiting clarity on the reasons behind Altman's departure, the potential impact on the company's trajectory, and how Mira and Ilya will address the challenges outlined in Varun's cautionary tweet.

