How an Apple Watch saved this British author from a heart condition?

A UK-based author has credited his Apple Watch for alerting him about his undiagnosed heart condition. Adam Croft woke up only to find his Apple watch alerting him about his heart being in artrial fibrillation, BBC reported.Croft, a resident of Flitwick in Bedfordshire rushed to the hospital where the heart condition was confirmed. The 36-year-old author had told the website he got up from the sofa and felt dizzy. When he went to the kitchen to get some water, Croft said he felt the world closing in. He recalled getting down on the floor and ending in a ‘pool of cold sweat’. Next morning, Croft woke up to find that his Apple Watch had notified him every couple of hours about the condition. The hospital immediately arranged two electrocardiograms before confirming his medical condition. According to the author, he had experienced flutterings of the heart which the watch had not picked up but this had not happened for months.

The symptoms of atrial fibrillations include palpitations, chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, unexplained fatigue etc. The wearable devices help in improving exercise habits and diet behaviours, thereby providing motivation to lead a healthy lifestyle and lower the risk of a heart disease.

According to Chloe MacArthur, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, the atrial fibrillation is detected through a manual pulse check during a routine examination or on an ECG.

Croft has been put on blood thinners before undergoing a cardioversion procedure. He has been asked to ‘take it easy’. He said there is a need to keep his stress levels down and look after himself. For Croft, writing and be able to live in a fictional world is very relaxing.

“The watch will be staying on now”, he told the website.

