How cheaper is Google Pixel 8 series in US, Japan, Singapore compared to India?

Google unveiled its highly-anticipated Pixel 8 smartphone series on Wednesday, debuting a host of cutting-edge enhancements. These include a core processor upgrade, bolstered by an array of artificial intelligence-driven features.

A person examines the new Pixel 8 Pro Phone in New York City, U.S., October 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

Compared to their counterparts from the previous year, the starting prices for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been raised by $100. Here we compare the prices of the latest line-up in different countries.

Country Pixel 8 (converted to INR) Pixel 8 Pro (converted to INR) India ₹ 75,999 ₹ 1,06,999 US ₹ 58,100 ₹ 83,200 Japan ₹ 63,200 ₹ 89,600 Australia ₹ 63,300 ₹ 89,800 UK ₹ 70,600 ₹ 81,700 Singapore ₹ 66,700 ₹ 94,000

Key features of Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones:

1. Tensor G3 Processor: Google has introduced the Tensor G3 mobile processor, enhancing AI and machine learning capabilities for better on-device and cloud-based data processing.

2. AI-powered Photography: The new Pixel phones leverage AI for improved photography, claiming to capture better shots.

3. Web Page Summarisation: The latest Pixel phones can summarise web pages, making it easier for users to consume content efficiently.

4. Spam Call Blocking: AI capabilities are employed to block spam calls.

5. Thermometer App: The higher-end Pixel 8 Pro includes a Thermometer app that can measure body temperature, pending approval by the FDA.

6. AI-powered assistant: Pixel phones are testing an AI-driven assistant that offers capabilities akin to Google's ChatGPT-style Bard. It can assist users in real-time tasks such as planning hikes, managing emails, or organising events. Interaction can occur through spoken word, on-screen prompts, or image recognition, similar to advanced chatbots.

Google's latest premium-priced Pixel phones and watch caps the autumn release season for big tech hardware that saw Apple unveil the iPhone 15 series and Meta officially launch its latest VR headset.

