How does Apple CEO Tim Cook calm his mind? He says…

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Apr 14, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook also revealed he wakes up at 5 am and reads notes by customers, who tell him what they think about Apple's products.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook heads the tech behemoth known for manufacturing iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Macbooks etc. Being the CEO of the Cupertino-based technology giant is not an easy task, it brings a lot of challenges and stress. So, how does Cook unwind himself?In an interview to GQ, Cook has revealed that hiking settles his mind. The 62-year-old tech boss said after leaving his home state Alabama, he stayed for some time in California and fell in love with nature. Cook said he started cycling and hiking and then moved to California where he could hike different places. During the interview, Cook also revealed how he begins his day in the morning. He wakes up at 5 am and reads notes by customers, who tell him what they think about Apple's products. The customers tell him stories about their own lives and this information becomes a source of inspiration, Cook added.

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook poses in front of a new MacBook Airs running M2 chips display during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, U.S. June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva(REUTERS)

“One of the main things that inspire me are customer notes. I religiously look at customer notes every morning, starting around 5am or so. If you are in the business like we are, of creating technology that really enriches people's lives, you wanna know what it's doing”, he said. Cook has been running the company since Steve Jobs death in 2011.

Tim Cook's next on agenda is a visit to India wherein he will open the company's first stores next week. The iPhone maker will open its stores in Mumbai on April 18 and in Delhi on April 20. Cook has also sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bloomberg reported.

