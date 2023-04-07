How does Apple CEO Tim Cook start his work day?

Tim Cook is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Apple, one of the world's most valuable companies. According to Forbes, he is worth $1.8 billion and is looked up to by millions of his followers from across the world. But how is Tim Cook's day at work like? What is the first to-do list for the iPhone maker's boss when he wakes up in the morning?In an interview to GQ, Cook said he wakes up at 5 am and reads mails from customers. According to the tech boss, the customers tell him what they think and feel about the company's products. The customers tell him stories about their own lives and this information becomes a source of inspiration. “One of the main things that inspire me are customer notes. I religiously look at customer notes every morning, starting around 5am or so. If you are in the business like we are, of creating technology that really enriches people's lives, you wanna know what it's doing”, Cook said in the interview. Cook recalled getting some ‘heartwarming notes’, talking about one from the driver of a car went into a seizure. “And because they had the iPhone14, the crash detection detected the crash and called immediately for help when they couldn't do it for themselves. These are just phenomenal notes of people telling about technology and what will it do for them and specifically what Apple products have done for them”, he added. Cook also said he receives complaints from the customers too, which are ‘cool’ according to him. “Those are cool too, cause I wanna stay grounded in terms of what our users are thinking, what they are feeling. It's a great way to start the morning”, the Apple CEO added.

Tim Cook (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON